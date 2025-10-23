A Personal Tribute to Her Excellency, the Late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

It is with profound reverence and deep admiration that I compose this tribute to the life and enduring legacy of Nana Agyemang-Konadu Rawlings, a distinguished stateswoman whose extraordinary contributions to Ghana’s socio-political development and the global community have left an indelible mark on history. Fondly recognized by many as “Mommy,” her character embodied unwavering integrity, visionary leadership, and a steadfast dedication to societal transformation.

Nana Konadu Rawlings’ accomplishments are multifaceted, reflecting her unwavering commitment to national and gender equity. As a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment and a proactive supporter of development initiatives, she pioneered numerous programs designed to elevate socio-economic opportunities for women and encourage youth participation in national discourse. Her active engagement highlights a profound understanding of the transformative potential of gender parity, education, and sustainable development—evidenced through influential policy advocacy and grassroots mobilization.

Her distinguished career was characterized by pioneering efforts to increase women’s participation in political and public spheres, often at a time when such engagement was marginalized or actively suppressed. She founded various advocacy platforms to address gender disparities, shaping policies that continue to protect the rights and well-being of women and youth. Her leadership was rooted in the principles of integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to societal progress—principles that continue to inspire future generations.

My recent visit to her residence in May 2025 reaffirmed her enduring kindness and graciousness. Her warmth, humility, and gentle demeanor exemplified her character—an embodiment of humility, compassion, and respect for others. Interacting with Nana Konadu Rawlings reaffirmed her embodiment of wisdom, discipline, and authenticity—she engaged with honesty and refrained from resorting to slander or malicious speech. Her lasting influence remains a testament to her mentorship and moral authority.

For those yet to encounter this remarkable woman firsthand, it is more fitting to appreciate her significance through the profound impact of her life’s work rather than superficial judgments. Her unwavering dedication to justice, equity, and societal well-being has significantly shaped the social fabric of our nation, inspiring countless individuals to pursue paths aligned with both national and global development.

The memory of our final conversation—her maternal reassurance, “Serwaah, please don’t worry… See you when you come to the motherland… No sweat… good morning”—is tinged with regret for not having heeded her counsel sooner. Her words, imbued with maternal care, would have offered comfort during moments of uncertainty.

In memorializing Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings—her steadfast service, advocacy for women and youth, resilience, and moral integrity—we recognize her as a beacon of leadership and compassion. Her legacy endures as an exemplar of visionary governance, moral uprightness, and boundless empathy. To honor her enduring influence, I have decided to replace the affectionate names “Serwaah” or “Abenaa,” by which I was known, with my given name, “Rose,” symbolizing her lasting goodwill.

Though I regret not having known her during my formative years, I find solace in my faith in Christ, which sustains my hope and gratitude.

Mother, your memory remains eternally etched in my heart.

With deepest respect and admiration,

Serwaah—USA

October 23, 2025