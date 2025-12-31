A New Dawn for Tema Oil Refinery: ECWG Commends Edmond Kombat’s Transformational Leadership.

The Energy Consumer Watch Ghana (ECWG) has taken note, with deep appreciation, of the remarkable progress recorded at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) under the leadership of its Managing Director, Mr. Edmond Kombat. His tenure marks a decisive turning point in the history of Ghana’s premier refinery, restoring confidence in an institution that, for years, had been weighed down by decline, inefficiency, and uncertainty.

For a prolonged period, TOR symbolized missed opportunities within Ghana’s energy sector. Years of neglect, poor maintenance, and weak strategic direction had left the refinery operating far below capacity, threatening not only its relevance but also national energy security. At its lowest point, TOR faced the possibility of divestment, raising concerns about job losses, loss of strategic national assets, and increased dependence on fuel imports.

The appointment of Mr. Edmond Kombat, however, has altered this narrative significantly. Under his stewardship together with the management and the technical support staff, TOR has witnessed a clear shift from stagnation to recovery. His leadership approach, anchored in discipline, accountability, technical competence, and strategic planning together with the support of his management, has reinvigorated the refinery’s operations. The successful resumption of refining activities after years of dormancy stands as a testament to purposeful leadership, effective stakeholder engagement, and a renewed commitment to operational excellence.

Beyond the technical achievements, ECWG acknowledges the TOR management’s ability to restore staff morale and instill a renewed sense of pride and purpose among workers of the refinery. TOR is no longer perceived merely as a struggling state enterprise, but once again as a critical national asset capable of contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s industrial growth, energy security, and foreign exchange savings.

ECWG believes that the gains chalked under the current leadership are not accidental. They reflect deliberate decisions, firm leadership, and the courage to confront long-standing structural and operational challenges that had crippled the refinery in the past. Such leadership deserves commendation and national support.

In light of these developments, ECWG makes the following recommendations to consolidate and sustain the progress at TOR:

• Public Support and Patronage: Ghanaians are encouraged to support TOR by patronizing its products and advocating for strong local content in the downstream petroleum sector. A thriving TOR benefits the entire nation.

• Sustained Government Investment: Government must back the current management with adequate financial and policy support to enable TOR operate at optimal capacity and remain competitive.

• Strategic Private Sector Partnerships: Carefully structured private sector participation should be encouraged to bring in additional capital, expertise, and global best practices, without compromising national interest.

ECWG is confident that with continued support and stable leadership, TOR can reclaim its place as a cornerstone of Ghana’s energy sector.

Energy Consumer Watch Ghana also commends the Deputy Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery, Alhaji Mustapha B. Abubakar, for his strong support to the Managing Director l his invaluable contributions toward the refinery’s current operational achievements. His collaborative leadership and commitment have significantly complemented management’s efforts in driving TOR’s ongoing transformation. The organization further acknowledges the Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Godwin Ayaba Mahama, whose professional and strategic media engagement has effectively projected the refinery’s image while highlighting its operational milestones and future potential.

The progress recorded so far under Mr. Edmond Kombat and the entire management and technical support staffs, offers hope, not just for TOR, but for what effective leadership can achieve in Ghana’s state-owned enterprises.

Energy Consumer Watch Ghana (ECWG)