A Moment of Transition: Outgoing GNC President Kassim Abubakari Bids Farewell With a Legacy of Stability and Reform

The Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago (GNC) witnessed a defining moment in its history on Sunday January 4,2026 as outgoing president , Mr. Kassim Abubakari, delivered an emotional and deeply reflective exit address during the swearing‑in ceremony of the new president, Mr. Effah Ameyaw.

What unfolded was not merely a farewell, it was a masterclass in leadership, accountability, and the quiet sacrifices that sustain a community.

A Leader Bows Out With Gratitude and Grace

Standing before council members, elders, executives, and community leaders, Mr. Abubakari spoke with the calm authority of a man who had given everything he had, and then a little more.

“For three years,” he said, “I have served with integrity, not for personal gain, but for the growth and sustainability of our community.”

He paid special tribute to his executive team, especially , Vice President, Dr. Eunice Cromwell, whose partnership he described as essential to the Council and community’s progress.

Historic Financial Stability: A First in GNC History

One of the most striking achievements of his administration was financial stewardship.

Under his leadership, the GNC hands over:

$60,000 across Chase and BMO accounts

$86,575.61 total when the Community Health Clinic account is included

This marks the first time in GNC history that the organization has held more than $25,000 in total assets, he asserted.

Beyond building reserves, the administration also gave back, supporting organizations such as Enoch’s World and Women of Hope, reinforcing the Council’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable populations.

“This growth,” he emphasized, “was achieved through diligence, faithful leadership, and honest executives.”

Signature Events That Defined an Era

Mr. Abubakari’s tenure delivered some of the most successful cultural events in recent memory:

Independence Celebration 2023

GhanaFest 2023, the largest ever held recently

Independence Celebration 2024

GhanaFest 2024

He noted that President‑elect Effah Ameyaw and Vice President‑elect Ethel Adongo had been involved in event planning for nearly a decade, an experience he believes will strengthen the new administration.

Championing Youth, Skills, and Opportunity

One of his most passionate priorities was youth development.

He urged the community to broaden its vision beyond traditional career paths and embrace technical and vocational trades,electrical work, plumbing, machining, HVAC, fields that offer stability and long‑term opportunity.

“For our youth to succeed,” he said, “we must expand our thinking.”

Health, Wellness, and the Birth of a Legacy

Among his proudest accomplishments is the evolution of the Ghanaian Community Health Clinic, now a fully structured subsidiary of the GNC.

He traced its journey:

Born in 2017 during Ghana @ 60 as a health expo

Grew from annual to bi‑annual

Eventually became a monthly clinic

Fully assumed by the GNC after separation from GHI

Legally formalized through a clinic‑appointed legal team

Supported by a dedicated board of directors

He clarified the clinic’s governance structure, emphasizing transparency and accuracy in the historical record.

The clinic now operates in free space secured through partnerships with the Redemption Presbyterian Church of Ghana and later the Pentecost Church, thanks to the efforts of his indefatigable Vice President, Dr.Eunice Cromwell and the clinic board.

Service, Sacrifice, and the Weight of Leadership

Mr. Abubakari spoke candidly about the demands of leadership:

“Council service is volunteer work, demanding, time‑consuming, and sacrificial. It is not about rumors or tearing others down. It is about unity, integrity, and service.”

He reminded future leaders that the Council thrives only when its members work with sincerity and purpose.

A Call for Unity—and a Peaceful Handover

In his closing remarks, he urged the Council to embrace a new chapter free from division and misinformation.

“Let today mark the end of rumors and falsehoods. Let us choose peace and progress.”

With humility and confidence, he formally handed over the affairs of the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago to President Effah Ameyaw, marking the beginning of a new era.

A Final Blessing

“May God bless our community and guide the future leadership of the Ghana National Council,” he concluded, his voice steady, his legacy secure.

