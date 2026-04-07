A Hidden Gem No More: Ekumfi Steps Onto the Global Stage

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

In the coastal enclave of Ekumfi Otuam, the hometown of the late President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, a quiet transformation is unfolding, one that is rapidly redefining its identity from a serene traditional landscape into a converging point of spiritual devotion and economic ambition.

What was once a modest religious gathering has evolved into a powerful symbol of possibility. At this year’s Ogyebea Festival, thousands of pilgrims, followers, and visitors gathered in a vivid display of faith and unity. Yet beyond the rhythms of celebration, a more strategic message ranged clear: Ekumfi is ready to welcome the world, not just spiritually, but economically.

Speaking on behalf of the Omanhene of the Ekumfi Traditional Area, Odeefo Akyin VIII, Elder Dr. Nana Impream VIII delivered a compelling message, urging both domestic and international investors to seize emerging opportunities in the area. With the increasing number of pilgrims, which has resulted in unprecedented demand for local accommodation, he identified the hospitality sector such as hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants, as a critical frontier.

“What we are witnessing is not a passing moment, but the emergence of a properly established tourist destination. Those who invest early will become part of Ekumfi’s story of transformation,” he declared.

Central to this rising prominence is one influential spiritual figure, Nyame Somafo Yawoh, founder of the Asomdwee Ntonton Som, whose expanding spiritual outreach has gained national and international attention. The Rabbi Temple and the reported miracles associated with it have elevated Ekumfi into a fast emerging spiritual hub, attracting respected figures seeking both solutions and connection.

At the heart of this religion stands the Rabbi Temple, a site followers describe as the “third temple,of the World” symbolizing a new spiritual awakening. What began as a localized religious expression has rapidly grown into a phenomenon, drawing visitors from across Ghana and the diaspora.

Traditional authorities have embraced this evolution, framing it as a defining chapter in Ekumfi’s history. In their view, the convergence of faith, culture, with global attention signals for proper repositioning of the area, not only as a place of worship but as a destination of international relevance.

“Ekumfi is no longer hidden in the shadows of history; it is stepping into the light of global recognition.”

Yet, as with many transformative movements, skepticism has accompanied its growth. Addressing this, the traditional council drew parallels with historical and biblical narratives, where emerging figures and their religion often faced doubt before gaining widespread acceptance.

In a moment rich with symbolism, the speaker posed a rhetorical question reminiscent of ancient scripture, whether anything significant could emerge from a place like Ekumfi, before offering a confident response: the world need only “come and see.”

Beyond its spiritual resonance, the rise of the Rabbi Temple is increasingly being linked to tangible economic potential. The influx of pilgrims, particularly during the Ogyebea Festival, has begun to strain existing accommodations and services, creating critical gaps while simultaneously generating business opportunities and unlocking new investment prospects.

Local estimates suggest that annual visitor numbers are climbing toward one million, a trend steadily transforming Ekumfi into one of Ghana’s most promising tourism frontiers. For investors, the message is clear: early engagement could yield significant long-term returns.

“This is not only a spiritual awakening; it is an economic frontier waiting to be shaped,” Elder Dr Nana Impream VIII emphasized.

However, concerns remain regarding safety and infrastructure. Given the growing number of visitors, government intervention is needed to enhance security and provide essential social amenities to meet international tourism standards.

Traditional leaders are appealing to government authorities to accelerate infrastructure development, particularly along key road networks such as the Eshuehyia and Otuam corridor.

They are also advocating for the formal recognition of the Rabbi Temple within Ghana’s national tourism framework.

Such measures, they argue, are essential to sustaining growth and ensuring that Ekumfi’s transformation is both inclusive and well managed, especially as interest from the diaspora and international visitors continues to rise.

For the people of Ekumfi, this moment transcends economics and spirituality, it speaks to identity. The emergence of the Rabbi Temple has become a powerful symbol of pride, reflecting a deep connection between heritage, belief, and future opportunity.

As the festival drew to a close, a final message echoed across the gathering: the community must match its rising global profile with discipline, integrity, and a commitment to the values that define its spiritual foundation.

“Growth without values is fragile; but when faith, discipline, and vision align, transformation becomes inevitable”

With faith as its anchor and opportunity as its horizon, Ekumfi now stands on higher ground. Its journey from a quiet coastal community to a rising spiritual and economic beacon offers a compelling narrative of how culture and spirituality can reshape destinies.

In the unfolding story of modern Ghana, Ekumfi is no longer merely a place on the map. It is becoming a statement, one that invites the world to witness, to believe, and perhaps, to invest.