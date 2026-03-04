A Bus Stop Built from Local Wood and Matting Stirs Circular Economy Debate

A privately built bus stop along one of Accra’s busiest commercial corridors is drawing attention well beyond its footprint, after JCS Investments Limited constructed the structure from locally sourced bricks, wood and woven matting rather than the concrete and steel that define virtually every comparable roadside shelter in the capital.

The facility, located at the company’s Martey Tsuru premises on Spintex Road, was formally launched last week as a practical demonstration of how private enterprise can align commercial activity with climate responsibility. Patricia Safo, Chief Executive Officer and founding partner of JCS Investments, said the bus stop was produced largely with Made-in-Ghana materials and executed in collaboration with local artisans to minimise the project’s carbon footprint and stimulate local economic activity.

For Safo, the project carries a dual purpose. It provides functional commuter shelter along a stretch of road that serves thousands of daily users, and it makes an argument that Ghana’s construction culture can change without sacrificing either quality or commercial logic. “This bus stop represents more than infrastructure,” she said. “It is a statement of values.” She stressed, however, that private demonstrations alone cannot drive systemic change. Municipal authorities, she said, must stimulate the circular economy through incentives, clear regulatory frameworks and sustained policy support. Without such measures, she cautioned, initiatives like this one risk remaining symbolic rather than catalytic.

The circular economy model that underpins the project emphasises reuse, local production and the reduction of waste and emissions across entire supply chains. By sourcing materials domestically and engaging Ghanaian artisans directly, JCS Investments shortened the supply chain, reduced the carbon associated with imports and kept economic value within the country. Ghana’s government launched a Climate Action Roadmap for Buildings and Construction in October 2024, targeting zero emissions in the sector by 2050, with specific objectives including promoting the use of low-carbon materials and improving building efficiency. The JCS bus stop, while modest in scale, is a tangible expression of that roadmap’s ambitions at the level of a single private firm.

The broader implications are visible in the numbers. Greater Accra’s urban infrastructure deficit runs deep, and analysts argue that if metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies were to adopt similar design principles backed by procurement reforms and fiscal incentives small-scale public infrastructure could become a meaningful lever for local industrial growth, emissions reduction and skills development in sustainable construction.

JCS Investments is a private equity and foreign direct investment firm specialising in connecting investors with projects that produce social and environmental impact, with operations anchored at its Spintex Road offices in Accra. The bus stop is not the company’s first venture into green finance. In 2024, it partnered with United Bank for Africa Ghana to launch the JCS Green Card, a prepaid Visa card that channels a portion of transaction fees toward environmental and social projects in Ghana.

In a city grappling with urban congestion, youth unemployment and growing climate vulnerability, the question the Spintex bus stop raises is whether one company’s statement of values can become a model that reshapes how Ghana builds.