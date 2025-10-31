Adekunle Gold Reveals Lifelong Battle With Sickle Cell Disease

Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold has publicly discussed his ongoing health challenges with sickle cell disease. During a recent interview, the 38 year old singer revealed he still experiences painful crises related to the genetic condition.

He recounted his childhood diagnosis, describing how his mother carried him to a hospital one night while he was in severe pain. “That is when the doctor told me I had sickle cell and that I would be taking folic acid and B complex for the rest of my life,” Gold said. “And that is my life even till now.”

The artist emphasized the critical importance of genotype testing before marriage to prevent passing on the disorder. He noted that Nigeria has one of the highest global rates of sickle cell disease. “It happens when an SS matches an SS. That is why knowing your genotype is very important so you do not bring more kids into the world to suffer,” he urged his fellow Nigerians.

While he still manages occasional health crises, Gold explained that he has learned to manage his condition better as an adult. He expressed gratitude for having the resources to prioritize his health, noting his current episodes are less severe than those he endured as a child.