William and Catherine Lead World’s Most Influential Royal Couples

Prince William and Princess Catherine have topped a new global ranking of the most influential royal couples, outperforming ten royal pairs across key measures of social media reach, public approval, and media attention, according to a February 2026 study by British women’s fashion brand Kaiia.

The Wales couple commands 17.2 million Instagram followers, the largest combined following among all royal couples examined in the study, with a 75 percent public approval rating and a 1.24 percent follower growth rate that signals continued momentum heading into a period when the British monarchy faces renewed public scrutiny.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla secured second place, driven primarily by sheer volume of press attention. As the reigning British monarchs, the couple generated nearly 70,000 media mentions across the study period, the highest of any royal pair tracked. Roughly half of that coverage was positive, a figure the researchers noted reflects growing public acceptance of Queen Camilla since her marriage to Charles.

The most striking finding of the study, however, concerns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who placed third despite having stepped away from official royal duties in 2020. The couple attracted approximately 19 million online searches each month from people worldwide, making them the royal pair the global public is most curious about. Yet only 25 percent of their nearly 36,000 media mentions were positive, a sharp contrast to a 63 percent general public approval rating that suggests ordinary people hold a warmer view of the couple than journalists and commentators do.

Beyond the British royals, the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima stood out for audience engagement, drawing nearly three times the engagement rate of William and Catherine’s Instagram community. Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary recorded the fastest Instagram growth in the entire study, expanding their following by close to five percent to reach 1.25 million subscribers, while also posting an 80 percent approval rating and 82 percent positive media coverage.

A Kaiia spokesperson said the data reveals a generational shift at the heart of the British monarchy. “William and Kate have the biggest following because they mix royal duties with real moments like behind-the-scenes videos, family photos, and personal messages,” the spokesperson noted, adding that the contrast with Charles and Camilla is striking: “People need to believe you deserve the crown, not just that you were born into it.”

The study measured Instagram follower counts, follower growth, engagement rates, global monthly search volumes, total media mentions, the proportion of positive press coverage, and results from public popularity polls, combining those indicators into a composite score for each couple.