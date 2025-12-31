9th Edition of Western Music Awards Successfully Held, Honours Top Artistes

The Western Region’s vibrant music industry was once again placed in the national spotlight as the 9th edition of the Medimafo Western Music Awards (WMA) came off in grand style on Saturday night, December 27, 2025 at the Goldfields Junior Club House in Tarkwa. The highly anticipated ceremony brought together music lovers, industry stakeholders, corporate partners and creative talents from across the region and beyond for a night of celebration, recognition and cultural pride.

Held amid glitz, glamour and electrifying performances, the awards reaffirmed their status as the leading platform for recognising and promoting musical excellence in the Western Region. Artistes, producers, DJs and other creatives who have contributed significantly to the growth of the local music industry were duly honoured for their dedication and impact.

This year’s event was made possible through the unwavering support of Jonamass Travel & Tour, Spy Entertainment, Gyata Promotions, Elisa Musical Shop, The Groove Essipong Hotel and Medimafo Herbal Clinic, the title sponsor. Their continued investment in arts and culture has been instrumental in elevating the Western Music Awards into one of the most respected regional award schemes in Ghana.

The highlight of the night was the crowning of Aya Ramzy B as Artiste of the Year, a recognition of his consistency, hard work and growing influence within and beyond the Western Region. He also picked up the Best Hiplife Artiste of the Year award, underlining his dominance in the year under review.

The awards night was further enlivened by captivating performances from Akatayie, Minister Winifred, Pasi, Rhespect, Kyn City and several other artistes, who delivered powerful musical moments that kept patrons on their feet throughout the ceremony.

Other major winners on the night included Mrs. Susie Arthur, who won Best Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Female Artiste of the Year; Ayesem, who took home Best Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year and Album/EP of the Year with Legacy III; and DeThompsonDDT, who was adjudged Best Music Producer of the Year. The collaboration Weekend by Aya Ramzy B featuring Kofi Kinaata also emerged as Best Collaboration of the Year.

Beyond the awards, the 2025 edition once again highlighted that the Western Music Awards is more than just a ceremony—it is a movement committed to discovering, promoting and preserving talent from the Western Region. Organisers have pledged to raise the bar even higher, with plans to expand opportunities for artistes in future editions.

The organisers expressed profound gratitude to key dignitaries and traditional leaders, including the Tarkwa Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Ebenezer Cobbinah; the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa, Hon. Issah Taylor; Nana Kobina Gyan II; and Nana Essel, for their support and presence. Special appreciation was also extended to the Wassa Traditional Council for their immense support and contribution to the success of the event.

As the curtains fell on a memorable night, one message resonated clearly: Western Region music is alive, powerful and ready for the world.

FULL LIST OF 2025 WESTERN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Artiste of the Year – Aya RamzyB

Best Afro-Pop Song of the Year – Zormizor (DopeNation)

Most Popular Ghanaian Song of the Year – Zormizor (DopeNation)

Most Popular Regional Song of the Year – Honorable Waawe (DeThompsonDDT)

Best Gospel Song of the Year – Aseda (Emily Adade Boateng ft. Joyce Blessing)

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year – Mrs. Susie Arthur

Best Urban Gospel Song of the Year – Winning Season (Kofi Ayeyi)

Best Hiplife Song of the Year – Kush (Origee)

Best Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Aya RamzyB

Best Highlife Song of the Year – Odo Yewu (Kyn City ft. Kaybless)

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Fiifi Lattex

Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year – Ogya (Rhespect)

Best Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year – Black Metal

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Life Hard (Miskall ft. Kahpun)

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Kobby Blakk

Best Female Artiste of the Year – Mrs. Susie Arthur

Best New Artiste of the Year – Emily Adade Boateng

Best Group of the Year – Steve ‘O’ and The Broken Chains

Best Collaboration of the Year – Weekend (Aya Ramzy B ft. Kofi Kinaata)

Western Diaspora Artiste of the Year – Louisa Annan

Album/EP of the Year – Legacy III (Ayesem)

Best Rapper of the Year – Hyndu – Cocaine

Best Songwriter of the Year – Pasi – M’asem

Best Music Video of the Year – Zormizor (Dopenation)

Best Music Producer of the Year – DeThompsonDDT

Best Brass Band of the Year – Boss Play Band

Best Radio Disc Jockey of the Year – DJ Cuebeatz (YFM)

Best Instrumentalist of the Year – Kobby Yankey

Best Blogger/Promoter of the Year – Hashim Ali

Best Radio Entertainment Show of the Year – Showbiz Extra (Waibe YB, Owass FM)

Lifetime Achievement – Kakaiku and Akatakyie