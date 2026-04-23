94% of U.S. Campus IT Teams Are Chronically Understaffed

A sweeping new industry survey has found that nine in ten campus information technology teams in the United States are operating in a state of chronic resource shortage, with cybersecurity emerging as their single greatest challenge even as artificial intelligence introduces both new dangers and new tools to manage them.

The report, titled “The State of Networking and Security in Higher Education,” was released Thursday by Nile, a Networking-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider headquartered in San Jose, California. The survey gathered responses from more than 100 information technology leaders and C-level executives at U.S. colleges, universities, and K-12 school districts.

Among the most striking findings, 94 percent of campus IT teams described themselves as either chronically under-resourced or permanently in reactive mode. Only six percent said they were adequately staffed to work proactively. Cybersecurity and risk exposure ranked as the top network challenge, cited by 52 percent of respondents, ahead of concerns about performance and reliability.

Network disruptions have become a routine feature of campus operations. Sixty-one percent of institutions reported experiencing outages at least once a month, while 11 percent said their networks go down weekly or even daily.

Progress on modern security architecture remains limited. While 68 percent of IT leaders said they want security built directly into their infrastructure, only 18 percent have fully aligned with Zero Trust principles. Infrastructure complexity was identified as the leading barrier, cited by 31 percent of respondents.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly seen as a necessity rather than an optional upgrade. With 67 percent of campus IT teams understaffed, 65 percent of respondents said AI adoption is now integral to their strategy. Ninety-one percent said they are open to or already adopting AI-powered NaaS with autonomous operations to address these systemic pressures.

Shashi Kiran, Chief Marketing Officer of Nile, said the findings point to an urgent structural problem. “Connectivity is the lifeblood of modern campuses, yet many continue to suffer from high rates of privacy breaches and unreliable access,” he said.

The report argues that shifting to autonomous network operations and a managed NaaS model could allow internal IT teams to move away from day-to-day incident management and redirect their effort toward longer-term strategic goals.

Nile will host a webinar to discuss the findings with three higher education thought leaders, including representatives from the University of Idaho, Harvey Mudd College, and Stanford University. The full report is available at nilesecure.com.