85 Schoolgirls Killed in Minab Strike as World Demands Accountability

At least 85 young girls were killed and 92 others wounded when a missile strike hit a packed primary school in southern Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in what has become the single deadliest civilian incident since the United States and Israel launched their coordinated military campaign against Iran earlier in the day.

The Shajareh Tayyebah girls’ elementary school in Minab, located in Hormozgan province, was directly struck during the morning hours when it was full of students. The Governor of Minab confirmed the updated toll of 85 students killed and 92 injured, noting that rescue operations were continuing and that casualty figures could rise further.

The victims were aged between seven and 12 years old. The school had 170 pupils present at the time of the strike. Saturday marks the first day of the school week in Iran, meaning classrooms were at full capacity when the bombs fell.

Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim News Agency cited the Judiciary of Minab as confirming the toll of 85 dead, while 63 others were injured, with workers continuing to clear wreckage from the site. Neither the United States government nor the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) immediately commented on the specific strike.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted images of the destroyed school building on social media, condemning the strike as occurring “in broad daylight while the school was full of young students” and warning that the incident “will not go unanswered.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the targeting of the primary school as “a blatant crime” and called on the United Nations (UN) Security Council to convene immediately under the UN Charter to address the attacks.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a formal statement describing the attack as a “heartbreaking tragedy” and mourning the deaths at the school, which he named Shajareh Tayyebah.

The attack came on the first day of Iran’s work week, with Iranian government sources noting that Tehran had been in the middle of active diplomatic negotiations with the United States in Geneva aimed at preventing war when the strikes began. Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that the talks, which an Omani mediator had described as making significant progress just two days earlier, were effectively ongoing when bombs began falling on Iranian cities.

Minab is known to host facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which US and Israeli officials have cited as a military rationale for targeting the city. However, Iranian officials and human rights observers argued that the presence of a military facility in a city cannot justify striking a civilian school operating in a residential area.

The strike on Minab drew immediate international condemnation, with human rights organisations demanding an independent investigation and several governments calling for restraint and a return to diplomacy. The UN Secretary-General’s office was reported to be preparing a formal response to the mounting civilian toll across Iran.