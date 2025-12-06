82-Year-Old Abraham Kwaku Adusei Named Ghana’s 2025 National Best Farmer

Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei, an 82-year-old farmer from Sanso in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region, has been crowned Ghana’s Overall National Best Farmer for 2025 at the 41st National Farmers’ Day Awards ceremony held in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

President John Dramani Mahama presented the honour to Opanyin Adusei on Friday during the grand durbar, recognizing the octogenarian’s remarkable productivity, innovation and commitment to climate-smart agricultural practices across more than four decades of farming.

The Agricultural Development Bank sponsored the headline prize package valued at GH¢1.2 million. The comprehensive award includes a brand new tractor with implements from Sino Machinery, a power tiller head with rotary accessories, motorised sprayers, assorted chemicals, wellington boots, cutlasses and other essential farm tools.

Opanyin Adusei, who has dedicated 44 years to agriculture, won recognition for his extensive farming investments spanning 1,000 acres of cocoa, 293 acres of mango and 30 acres of cashew. His operations demonstrate both scale and diversification, positioning him as a model for modern agricultural enterprise in Ghana.

The first runner-up position went to 48-year-old Osman Kadiri from the Greater Accra Region. Kadiri received a tractor with implements sponsored by EXIM Bank, GH¢200,000 cash, sprayers and agrochemicals for his outstanding contributions to the sector.

Charles Gyato, a 63-year-old farmer from the Oti Region, secured second runner-up honours. Gyato was awarded a Stanbic Bank-sponsored tractor, GH¢100,000 cash and a range of farm supplies in recognition of his agricultural achievements.

Special category winners received substantial prizes reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting excellence across diverse farming sectors. The National Best Livestock Farmer, National Best Female Farmer and National Best Youth Farmer each received an Mk-22 Diesel eight-horsepower multifunctional tricycle with thresher, GH¢200,000 cash, sprayers, chemicals, wellington boots and cutlasses.

Madam Grace Owusuaah from the Ashanti Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region was honoured as the National Best Female Farmer for 2025. Reuben Asare from the Kintampo North District in the Bono East Region won the National Best Youth Farmer award.

The crop sector awards recognized specialists in specific commodities. The National Best Tomato Farmer and National Best Onion Farmer received tricycles, GH¢100,000 cash, irrigation kits, sprayers and assorted chemicals to support their operations.

Poultry farmers featured prominently in this year’s awards programme. The National Best Poultry Farmer received a tricycle, motorbike, GH¢200,000 cash and premium poultry feed and supplements. The National Best Youth in Poultry Farming was awarded a tricycle, ten poultry battery cage systems, GH¢100,000 cash, feed supplies, sprayers and chemicals.

Extension services and agricultural education received recognition through institutional awards. The National Best Agricultural Extension Agent received a Yamaha Crux Rev motorcycle and GH¢100,000 cash for outstanding fieldwork supporting farmers.

Educational institutions engaged in practical agriculture were celebrated across multiple levels. The National Best Primary School received a mini tractor with implements, a tricycle, farm tools and a six-unit classroom block. The National Best Junior High School was presented with a mini bus, tricycle, sprayers, tools and a six-unit classroom block.

The National Best Senior High School was awarded a Toyota Coaster bus, cash and a full set of farming tools. The National Best University in Practical Agriculture received a Development Bank Ghana-sponsored tractor with implements, alongside sprayers, compost and chemicals.

Faith-based organizations and security agencies contributing to agriculture were acknowledged. The National Best Faith-Based Organisation received an 85 horsepower tractor head and irrigation kits. The National Best Security Agency in Practical Agriculture was presented with a tractor head and farm inputs.

A standout honour went to the National Best Community Commodity Farmer Cooperative, which received a multifunctional tricycle, a 75 horsepower tractor with trailer and plough, three power tillers and five transplanters donated by the Government of Canada. The award highlighted the critical role of farmer cooperatives and mechanization in agricultural transformation.

The awards programme distributed ten of eleven available tricycles across multiple categories, underscoring the administration’s commitment to promoting mechanisation and modern farming practices as tools for productivity enhancement.

In his address, President Mahama emphasized the benefits of farming to all Ghanaians and urged professionals including teachers, civil servants and private sector workers to combine their regular duties with agricultural activities. He noted that embracing agriculture as a secondary enterprise would enhance household incomes while contributing to national food security and reducing Ghana’s reliance on food imports.

The president encouraged adoption of modern farming technologies, irrigation systems and improved seedlings to enable part-time farmers to remain productive without requiring daily physical presence on their farms. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment that makes farming attractive and profitable for all categories of workers.

Minister of Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku called on corporate Ghana to partner with the ministry in supporting farmers. He stressed that agricultural success depends not only on land and labour but also on accurate and timely weather information to guide planting and harvesting decisions.

The minister highlighted progress in transforming Ghana’s agro-meteorological landscape, including installation of twenty automated weather stations across the country under the Ghana Meteorological Agency. Eleven stations are located at senior high schools where climate clubs promote environmental literacy.

Opoku explained that these stations provide round-the-clock data helping farmers make informed decisions on planting, harvesting and fertiliser application. The ministry is developing a Management Information System to integrate data from manual and automated stations, with supplier evaluation submitted to the World Bank for approval.

After receiving the top award, Opanyin Adusei highlighted the agricultural potential of areas like the Afram Plains, noting the region’s fertile land could serve as the country’s food basket with reliable irrigation infrastructure. He stressed that water access for irrigation remains critical to sustaining the nation’s agricultural sector.

The 41st National Farmers’ Day celebration, held under the theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future,” reaffirmed the vital role of farmers in Ghana’s socioeconomic development. The event renewed calls to support the Feed Ghana Programme, strengthen farmer cooperatives, expand mechanization and nurture the next generation of agricultural entrepreneurs.

The choice of Ho as host city reflected the Volta Region’s significant contributions to national food production. The region leads in rice cultivation, aquaculture, cassava processing, vegetable farming and animal husbandry, making it central to the Volta Economic Corridor initiative aimed at revolutionizing agriculture, agro-processing, logistics and export capacity.

President Mahama expressed gratitude to development partners including IFAD, AGRA, GIZ, KFW, JICA, AfDB and the World Bank, as well as governments of Italy, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada for their support. He also acknowledged banks sponsoring the celebration, particularly Agricultural Development Bank, EXIM Bank and Stanbic Bank.

The president detailed government efforts to rebuild Ghana’s poultry sector through the Nkokoketenkente Project, a household and backyard poultry initiative. Over 13,000 farmers in twelve districts have received 720,000 birds, with support extended to 50,000 farmers, 500 medium-scale farmers and households nationwide.

Mahama announced government collaboration with the private sector to establish modern poultry processing plants across the country to secure market access, enhance value addition and create jobs. He noted that groundbreaking for the first processing plant occurred on November 27 at Bechem in the Ahafo Region.

To ensure coordination and inclusivity, over 70,000 community and commodity-focused farmers’ cooperatives representing 710,000 farmers have been registered and integrated into major agricultural interventions, the president stated.

The ceremony attracted key stakeholders including the Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, senior government officials, traditional leaders, development partners and farmers from across the country. The celebration followed a five-day National Agricultural Fair from December 1 to 4, showcasing Ghana’s agricultural innovations and research findings.