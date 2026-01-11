7 Notorious highway robbery syndicate arrested, firearms and exhibits retrieved

Accra Regional Command in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Police Command, has arrested suspected members of a notorious armed robbery gang believed to be responsible for a series of violent robbries across several parts of the country.

The suspects are Kofi Ishmael, 30, Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Star Boy, Nkokopo Kwame Mike or Father, said to be the ringleader, and Kwame Bonsu, alao known as killer Ntua.

Other accomplices have been idenrified and are currently being pursued by the police.

Police sources indicates that, the gang was involved in a robbery at Peduase , Aburi, on November 29, 2025 , where three armed men wielding a pump – action gun and a pistol attacked the residence of J. A. Biney.

The assailants made away with mobile phones including iphone 12 Pro, iphone 16 Plus, infinix Hot 50i, jewellery, and an unspecified amount of cash.

On January 6, 2026, personnel the Eastern Regional Police Intelligence Directorate ( PID), in collaboration with the Accra Regional (PID) tracked and arrested Kofi Ishmael at his hideout at Avenor in Accra.

During interrogation, Ishmael addmitted his involvement in the Peduase robbery and identified Kwame Bediako as the leader of the gang, mentioning several accomplices including Kwasi Akumbuley ( Kwasi Fresh), Salia Mohammed ( Kwaku Nuah), Mumuni Abdul Razak Akakuub ( Mogambo), Aticho Kojo ( Kalovi), and Kwame Bonsu ( Killer Ntua).

Ishmeal subsequently led police to Abelekuma Agape, where Kwame Bediako was arrested.

A search at Bediako’s residence uncovered a pump – action gun burried within the fence wall, concealed in a sack together with four BB cartridge. Bediako confessed to the Peduase robbery and mentioned a taxi driver , identified as Gideon, as another accomplice.

Further investigations reveled that the gang was behind a string of highway robberies targeting Burkinabe, Nigeria, Malian and Ghanaian trailer drivers aling major routes including the Tema Motorway, Achimota Forest Road, Pokuase, Amasaman, Suhum, Nkawkaw, and Juaso – Kumasi stretch.

Police on intelligence, police moved to Nkawkaw, Fodoa and Nnadieso in the Eastern Region, where additional suspects – Kwasi Akambuley, Salia, Mohammed, Mumuni Abdul Razak Akakuub, Aticho Kojo and kwame Bonsu were found preparing to carry out a highway robbery.

Ine of the suspects, Kwame Bonsu ( Killer Ntua), was shot in the knee after he allegedly attacked arresting officers while attempting to escape.

He is currently on admission at the Police Hospital and said to be responding wepl to treatment.

Investigations have further linked the suspects to several previous robbery cases, including an October 16, 2025 attack on market women at Ngleshie Amanfro, where GhC 30,000 and mobile phones were stolen ; multiple robberies at Kibi and Suhum; and a 2023 incident in which a driver, Yaw Boakye of Sarfo Nyame Cold Store, was attacked and killed, with GHc 1.2 million stolen.

Police say Kwame Bedialo had jumped bail in some of these cases.

The gang is also alleged to have attacked a National RDF police officer at the Accra – Tema Toll Booth on September 24, 2025, making away with an AK – 47 rifle and ammunition which was later abandoned at the Tesano Quartermaster Stories.

Exhibits received so far include a black Zastava pistol with serial number 833577, 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition, five empty cartridges, two rubber pistols, a pump action gun, machets, a knife, mobile phones, cowries, and a purse containing assorted ID cards.

Police say efforts are underway to arrest all remaining suspects still at large and to invite victims of the various robberies to assist with ongoing investigations.

By Ellen Agbavor