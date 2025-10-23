63 NPP Minority MPs Endorse Bawumia for Flagbearer

Sixty-three of the eighty-seven New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament in the 9th Parliament have declared support for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2025.

At a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 23, 2025, Mampong Member of Parliament Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong announced the endorsement, describing Dr Bawumia as the embodiment of the party’s next chapter. “Today, over 60 Members of Parliament, 63 precisely, stand together in unity and conviction to make this clarion call,” he stated, declaring total and unwavering support for Dr Bawumia as the next flagbearer.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said the decision was driven by confidence in Dr Bawumia’s track record and leadership qualities that align with the NPP’s vision for the future. He emphasized that the legislators have witnessed Dr Bawumia’s work, discipline, resilience, and readiness to serve, positioning him as a leader built on competence, innovation, unity, and hope.

The MPs argued that Dr Bawumia’s performance as Vice President and his efforts in driving Ghana’s digital and financial inclusion agenda demonstrate his ability to lead the country toward economic transformation. They believe his leadership represents the best chance for the NPP to maintain unity and win the 2028 general elections.

Dr Bawumia, who led the NPP into the 2024 elections as flagbearer, is seeking re-election to lead the party again in 2028. He faces four other candidates in the January 31 primaries.

Among the 63 MPs who declared support are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Mustapha Ussif, Dominic Nitiwul, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and Habib Iddrisu. The endorsement represents approximately seventy-two percent of NPP MPs in the current Minority caucus.