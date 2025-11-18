54 Volta Girls Receive Start-Up Tools for Apprenticeship

Fifty-four young women from all 18 constituencies in the Volta Region have received sewing machines and hairdryers to begin apprenticeships in tailoring and hairdressing. The initiative, spearheaded by the Volta Regional Women Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Delphia Fafa Agbai, was launched at a colourful ceremony in Ho.

Each constituency was represented by three beneficiaries, accompanied by their respective Constituency Women Organisers. The event, held under the theme “Empowering Vulnerable Young Women through Skills and Self-Reliance,” also marked Hon. Agbai’s birthday, which she traditionally celebrates by supporting the underprivileged.

Dignitaries in attendance included the National School Feeding Co-ordinator, Hon. Hajia Fati Forgor, who served as Guest of Honour, as well as the NDC’s Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Egypt Korbla Kudoto, Acting Regional Secretary, Mr. Bright Egle, and the Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Madam Thywill Eyra Kpe.

In her address, Hon. Agbai encouraged the beneficiaries to embrace humility, discipline, and hard work throughout their training. She also urged fellow women leaders to remain committed to honesty, transparency, and perseverance in their roles.

Hon. Forgor reminded the girls to remain focused on their goals and announced upcoming training for school feeding caterers to improve food quality and hygiene. She called on Women Organisers to support the programme’s implementation and pledged her office’s continued collaboration.

Madam Kpe challenged the beneficiaries to pursue further education and leadership opportunities, noting that true empowerment extends beyond start-up support. She also called for increased female representation in decision-making spaces across the region.

Party executives praised Hon. Agbai’s initiative, describing it as a boost to grassroots empowerment and party mobilisation. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude and pledged to make the most of the opportunity.

The event concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting and refreshments, including local drinks and pastries. Madam Patience Dedume, a Fashion Lecturer at Ho Technical University, chaired the programme.