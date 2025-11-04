4th Edition of BUILDEXPO and Power Energy Ghana Opens with Calls for Stronger Industrial Collaboration and Innovation

Synergice Events Private Limited, under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and in partnership with CCFI France Ghana and other international stakeholders, hosted the 4th Edition of BUILDEXPO and Power Energy Ghana Exhibition from October 30–31, 2025, in Accra.

The two-day exhibition brought together key players from Ghana’s energy, construction, and industrial sectors, along with international exhibitors from India, France, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, the United States, and Egypt. The event served as a platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and strategic business networking within the built environment and renewable energy space.

GUTA President Calls for Improved Trade Fair Standards

In his remarks, Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), expressed concern over the current scale and impact of trade fairs in Ghana, urging the government and organizers to elevate the standards to match international benchmarks.

“I felt very uncomfortable when this fair was described as the biggest in West Africa,” Dr. Obeng said. “If we are going to do it, we must do it well. When other nations organize fairs, people travel from across the world to see innovations and new technologies, and to transact serious business. What we see here is nothing to write home about.”

Dr. Obeng emphasized the need to revitalize Ghana’s Trade Fair Centre and position it as a regional hub for industrial exhibitions.

“When we were growing up, we used to visit the Trade Fair Centre and witness groundbreaking innovations that influenced businesses. We must bring that back, especially as the President resets the national development agenda,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance of leveraging exhibitions like BUILDEXPO to explore alternative energy sources and energy-efficient technologies, given rising electricity costs.

“These fairs give traders and entrepreneurs the opportunity to explore solar, wind, and gas technologies locally rather than traveling abroad,” Dr. Obeng said, adding that such initiatives would also help strengthen Ghana’s emerging 24-hour economy and support industrialization efforts.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Green Energy Transition

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. Richard Gyan-Mensah, Deputy Minister for Energy, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reforming the energy sector through transparency, renewable energy adoption, and private sector participation.

“Energy is the backbone of industrialization,” Dr. Gyan-Mensah stated. “Every factory that opens, every business that expands, and every home that lights up is powered by electricity and infrastructure. That is why Ghana continues to prioritize reforms, innovation, and private sector collaboration to build a

resilient, inclusive, and future-ready economy.”

He outlined several ongoing reforms within the ministry, including:

 IPP Tariff Rationalization to ensure affordable electricity while maintaining investor confidence.

 Competitive and transparent procurement frameworks for power generation.

 Strengthened Cash Waterfall Mechanism to ensure predictable payments across the energy value chain.

 Localization of solar assembly lines and battery storage solutions to boost renewable energy adoption.

 Digitalization of energy operations, shifting from data-driven planning to smart distribution systems.

Dr. Gyan-Mensah emphasized that these reforms are designed to make Ghana’s energy sector a catalyst for industrial transformation, job creation, and export-led growth.

“This Expo demonstrates the power of partnership. We encourage both local and international companies to seize this opportunity to forge business relationships and share innovative solutions that drive sustainable energy and infrastructure development,” he said.

India Reaffirms Support for Ghana’s Energy Transition

The High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Shri Manish Gupta, underscored India’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s industrial and energy transformation.

“Business and industry play a critical role in a nation’s development,” Gupta said. “India is proud to work hand in hand with Ghana in building sustainable infrastructure and promoting renewable energy.”

He cited India’s role in major infrastructure projects such as the Tema–Mpakadan Railway Line, describing it as a model for local capacity building and industrial growth.

“Our collaboration in renewable energy, especially in solar technology, can transform Ghana’s northern regions through solar irrigation and mini-grid systems,” he added. “We are ready to support Ghana’s energy transition strategy to ensure clean and affordable energy for all.”

Gupta encouraged Ghanaian and Indian businesses to form long-term partnerships, focusing on capacity building, technology transfer, and local manufacturing.

Looking Ahead

The 4th Edition of BUILDEXPO and Power Energy Ghana ended with renewed calls for greater international collaboration, increased local participation, and investment in green and smart technologies to drive Ghana’s industrial and economic transformation.

Both government and private sector leaders pledged to expand the event’s scope in future editions, aiming to position Ghana as a hub for innovation, sustainable energy, and industrial growth in West Africa.

By [Kingsley Asiedu]