4PLAY Keep the Energy High With New Release “Banku & Shito”

Production trio 4PLAY continue their strong run in Afroswing and House music with their latest single “Banku & Shito.” The track blends heavy beats, catchy melodies, and lively rhythms, making it a strong fit for any rave or party scene.

Based in the UK, 4PLAY have built a strong reputation through their long-standing work with NSG, producing many of the group’s biggest songs. Their ability to blend different sounds without losing their identity has set them apart in the UK and beyond.

With roots in Ghana and Jamaica, the trio injects cultural richness and energy into every production. “Banku & Shito” is another strong reminder of their consistency and unique approach to modern Afro-inspired sounds.

4PLAY continue to prove why they remain an important force in the evolution of Afroswing and house music.