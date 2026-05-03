45,000 Candidates Set for Western Region BECE Monday

A total of 45,116 candidates will sit for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Western Region beginning Monday, May 4, with female candidates outnumbering males for the first time in recent years.

Official figures from the Ghana Education Service (GES) show that 23,112 females and 22,004 males are registered for the examination, a gap of 1,108 in favour of girls. The candidate pool represents a 2.81 percent rise over the 2025 figure, with 33,219 candidates drawn from public schools and 11,897 from private institutions.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that examinations will run across 154 centres in the region, with 1,560 invigilators and 157 supervisors handling oversight. Security arrangements include the deployment of 188 police officers across all centres to deter malpractice and maintain order.

Western Regional Director of Education Emmanuel Essuman urged candidates to show up on time and maintain their integrity throughout the process. “Avoid examination malpractices,” he said, emphasising that punctuality would be essential to a smooth start.

Nationally, 619,985 candidates are expected to sit for the 2026 BECE, which runs from May 4 to May 11. The examination is both a certification exercise and the basis for placement into senior high schools and technical institutes across the country.