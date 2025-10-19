41st National Farmers’ Day Launched: Volta Region to Host

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Eric Opoku has officially launched the 41st edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration in

Accra, announcing the Volta Region as the host for this year’s national event.

Themed “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future,” the 2025 celebration aims to highlight the vital role of farmers in Ghana’s food security, economic growth, and sustainable development. The main event is slated to take place in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, later this year.

Hon. Eric Opoku, said the selection of the Volta Region is both “symbolic and strategic” — symbolic due to the region’s rich agricultural heritage, and strategic as a sign of the government’s commitment to inclusive regional development.

“The Volta Region is known for producing yams, cassava, sweet potatoes, and a variety of vegetables,” Opoku said. “This celebration serves to recognise the

hardworking farmers who contribute immensely to our national food basket.”

He also announced a new agricultural research initiative focusing on extending the shelf life of vegetables such as kontomire and garden eggs, further promoting local consumption and reducing post-harvest losses.

The Minister called on the media to support the sector by promoting agribusiness and amplifying positive messages around agriculture. “We need the media to champion the importance of agriculture and farmers’ contributions to national development,” he urged.

Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the event, noting the resilience of farmers in the face of challenges such as

erratic weather, pests, and diseases. “This is a well-deserved recognition for the hardworking farmers of our region,” he said.

The celebration will be preceded by a week-long agricultural fair showcasing innovations across the value chain — from mechanisation and irrigation to fisheries and digital agriculture. Stakeholders, including farmers, agribusinesses, researchers, and development partners, are expected to participate.

Hon. Emelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, also stressed the relevance of this year’s theme, particularly for the fisheries sector. “Our fishers and aquaculture operators work tirelessly to meet our protein needs,” she said, linking their efforts to Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being.

Emphasised the need for continued innovation and sustainable practices in food production and acknowledged the critical role fishers play in improving nutrition and reducing malnutrition across the country.

Both ministers expressed appreciation to longstanding sponsors and development partners, calling for continued collaboration to make the 41st National Farmers’ Day a success.

“This year’s event is not just a celebration; it’s a call to action to protect our food systems, invest in innovation, and honour the men and women who feed our nation,” Opoku concluded.

By Kingsley Asiedu