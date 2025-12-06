4.6 Billion Still Lack Essential Health Services as Nations Launch Reform Compacts

An estimated 4.6 billion people worldwide still lack access to essential health services while 2.1 billion face financial hardship from healthcare expenses, according to the 2025 Global Monitoring Report released Friday at the Universal Health Coverage High-Level Forum in Tokyo.

The report, jointly published by the World Health Organization and World Bank, reveals that progress toward universal health coverage has slowed significantly during the past decade despite improvements between 2000 and 2015. The findings underscore the urgent need for accelerated reforms as the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal deadline approaches.

Health service coverage, measured by the Service Coverage Index, rose from 54 to 71 points between 2000 and 2023, representing a 31 percent improvement. However, the annual rate of progress slowed from 1.5 percent before 2015 to just 0.5 percent afterward, threatening the achievement of global health targets.

The share of people experiencing financial hardship due to large and impoverishing out-of-pocket health payments declined from 34 percent to 26 percent between 2000 and 2022. Yet approximately 1.6 billion people were pushed into poverty or driven deeper into it by health expenses during 2022, highlighting persistent inequities in healthcare financing.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that universal health coverage represents the ultimate expression of the right to health, but billions unable to access or afford needed services remain deprived of that right. He emphasized that the poorest populations continue bearing the greatest burden of unaffordable health costs.

The report comes as countries and development partners accelerate efforts toward the World Bank Group’s goal, announced in April 2024, to deliver affordable, quality health services to 1.5 billion people by 2030. Since that announcement, the World Bank Group and partners have helped countries reach 375 million people with quality, affordable care.

Building on this momentum, fifteen countries introduced National Health Compacts at the Tokyo forum, outlining practical five-year reforms aimed at expanding primary healthcare, improving affordability and supporting job-rich economic growth. The countries launching compacts are Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Philippines, Saint Lucia, Sierra Leone, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga stated that strong primary health systems do more than safeguard health by supporting jobs and economic opportunity. He noted that countries are stepping forward with clear priorities and the institution is working alongside them to deliver practical solutions at scale.

Each National Health Compact aligns Health and Finance Ministries on measurable targets while guiding development partners around country priorities. The reforms focus on expanding primary care reach and quality, strengthening financial protection, and building digitally enabled health workforces.

Countries have committed to mobilizing new financing, modernizing facilities, expanding insurance coverage and adopting digital tools to enhance service delivery. Specific commitments vary by national context and existing health system capacity.

The Philippines is digitally connecting health facilities nationwide to improve coordination and data sharing. Uzbekistan is digitizing administrative processes with the goal of cutting workloads by 30 percent, allowing healthcare workers to spend more time on patient care.

Sierra Leone will ensure every citizen can access primary care within five kilometers by constructing 300 new facilities and equipping 1,800 with solar power and digital connectivity. The ambitious infrastructure expansion aims to overcome geographic barriers that currently limit rural populations’ healthcare access.

Bangladesh is expanding multi-platform primary care supported by digital tools and updated regulations to accommodate telehealth and remote consultations. Indonesia is scaling digital primary care by linking more than 600 facilities to hospitals through telemedicine to bring services closer to households.

Ethiopia will equip at least 40 percent of primary health centers with digital tools to support clinical care and workforce management. Saint Lucia is investing in a skilled, digitally enabled workforce while modernizing regulation and training through regional collaboration with other Caribbean nations.

Kenya plans to double public health spending over five years to reach five percent of GDP, a significant increase from current levels. The country aims to expand health insurance coverage from 26 percent to 85 percent of the population, with full subsidies for vulnerable populations unable to afford premiums.

Morocco will extend mandatory health insurance to 22 million more people, dramatically expanding coverage beyond current beneficiaries. The expansion requires substantial public investment alongside reforms to ensure financial sustainability.

Nigeria will train 10,000 pharmaceutical and biotech professionals, establish Centers of Excellence and provide tax incentives to scale local production of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and technologies. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on imported health products while creating domestic manufacturing jobs.

Progress toward the 1.5 billion target relies on coordinated global support combining financing, technical assistance and knowledge sharing. The World Bank Group, Gavi and Global Fund announced aligned financing including two billion dollars co-financed with each institution to support country reform efforts.

Philanthropic partners working through the Global Financing Facility and Health Systems Transformation and Resilience Fund are mobilizing up to 410 million dollars to catalyze larger commitments to critical health areas. Seed Global Health is working with compact countries to build capacity and provide support for assessments, planning and policy development focused on advanced health workforce development.

Japan, a longstanding champion of universal health coverage, along with the United Kingdom and other partners, is providing technical assistance to help countries implement reforms. Japan’s own experience achieving universal insurance coverage and managing aging populations offers valuable lessons for nations pursuing similar goals.

To strengthen knowledge sharing, Japan, WHO and the World Bank Group launched the Universal Health Coverage Knowledge Hub during the Tokyo forum. The hub will support countries with practical, evidence-based solutions and peer learning opportunities, delivering practitioner-focused, competency-based learning and promoting peer-to-peer exchange.

The first in-person co-design workshop took place in October 2025, with the inaugural UHC Leadership programme scheduled for February 2026 in Tokyo. The hub aims to strengthen capacity in health financing, public financial management and implementation of reforms supporting universal health coverage.

Work is now underway with approximately 45 countries to scale proven primary care approaches that strengthen health outcomes while generating employment across health workforces, local supply chains and supporting industries. This progress comes as governments confront aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence and intensifying financial pressures.

The report notes that all WHO regions saw progress in service coverage between 2000 and 2023. However, only half of regions including Africa, South-East Asia and the Western Pacific managed to reduce financial hardship since 2015, highlighting uneven progress across different dimensions of universal health coverage.

Between 2000 and 2022, impoverishing out-of-pocket health spending declined mainly because fewer people were further impoverished by health payments, falling from 26.6 percent to 18.6 percent. The share pushed into poverty remained largely unchanged at 1.9 to 2.8 percent throughout the period.

However, poverty reduction occurred faster than reductions in impoverishing health spending, resulting in growing concentration of people pushed into or further into poverty by health costs among those already poor. This trend indicates that the poorest populations face the most severe financial protection challenges.

Inequalities continue representing a fundamental challenge for universal health coverage. Even where national progress occurs, aggregate data mask inequalities within countries that limit equitable access to care, particularly along economic, educational and geographic lines.

The 2025 Global Monitoring Report incorporates revised Sustainable Development Goal indicators for health service coverage and financial hardship introduced in 2025 by the United Nations Statistical Commission. Using the revised indicators and reproduction of full time series, the report presents global and regional trends based on data from 195 countries or territories for service coverage and 168 countries for financial hardship.

The Universal Health Coverage High-Level Forum, co-hosted by the Government of Japan, WHO and the World Bank Group, brought together health and finance ministers, private sector leaders, philanthropies, global health agencies and civil society. The gathering aimed to galvanize political will and foster cross-sector collaboration ensuring health systems become more inclusive, resilient and equitable.

The forum represents a pivotal moment to assess progress and commit to clear roadmaps toward universal health coverage. With the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal deadline approaching, the window for accelerated action is closing rapidly.

Without sustained progress, hard-won gains in health service coverage and financial protection risk being lost or reversed. The report emphasizes that governments must prioritize health in their budgets and spend more efficiently, focusing on reducing reliance on out-of-pocket payments and providing integrated, high-quality care especially for managing chronic health conditions.

The strongest gains in both universal health coverage indicators occurred between 2000 and 2015, when infectious disease control expanded significantly. Progress in other health domains including maternal health, child health and chronic disease management advanced more slowly, creating unbalanced improvements across different health service categories.

As countries pursue the ambitious goal of reaching 1.5 billion people with affordable, quality health services by 2030, the National Health Compacts provide structured frameworks for translating commitments into measurable outcomes. Success will require sustained political will, adequate financing, effective implementation and continuous monitoring of progress toward agreed targets.