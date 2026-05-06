3i Africa Summit: MTN Group CEO Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Digital Finance Growth Across Africa

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, Mr. Ralph Mupita, has reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to advancing Africa’s digital finance transformation, stressing the critical role of telecommunications operators in expanding access to financial services, reducing transaction costs, and driving inclusive economic participation across emerging markets.

Africa’s digital finance ecosystem, he noted, is entering a new and accelerated phase powered by rapid technological innovation, artificial intelligence, and the steady evolution from basic mobile money services into fully integrated digital financial systems.

Speaking during a virtual fireside chat at the 3i Africa Summit in Accra, Mr. Mupita said the continent is on the verge of a major leap in financial inclusion, with digital platforms increasingly reshaping payments, credit systems, remittances, and cross-border trade.

He explained that the pace of transformation driven by AI and growing smartphone penetration is compressing development timelines and unlocking opportunities that were once expected to take a decade or more to materialise.

According to him, Africa has already recorded significant progress through mobile money systems, which have evolved from simple peer-to-peer transfer tools into large-scale financial ecosystems now contributing to global transaction volumes estimated at around US$2 trillion.

Mr. Mupita indicated that the next phase of growth will move beyond USSD-based mobile money services toward a more advanced, smartphone-driven digital finance ecosystem. This, he said, will integrate nano-lending, digital banking, remittance services, and emerging technologies such as stablecoins and crypto-enabled solutions.

He described this shift as a structural transition from mobile money to full-scale digital finance, adding that it represents a powerful engine for economic growth and financial inclusion across the continent.

Mr. Mupita further emphasized the central role of telco-led platforms in democratizing access to financial services. By leveraging extensive distribution networks, he said telecommunications companies have significantly lowered the cost of reaching underserved populations—something traditional financial institutions have struggled to achieve at scale.

He noted that this expansion has helped bring millions of Africans into the formal financial system, particularly benefiting the continent’s rapidly growing youth population and supporting broader economic participation.

Drawing parallels with India’s digital transformation journey, Mr. Mupita said Africa has a similar opportunity to harness digital finance to boost productivity, deepen trade, and create jobs at scale.

However, he cautioned that regulatory certainty remains essential to sustaining momentum and attracting long-term investment. He called for forward-looking policies that strike a balance between innovation and consumer protection.

He also highlighted the global nature of challenges such as fraud and digital scams, stressing the need for robust regulatory frameworks to build trust in digital financial systems.

On cross-border payments, Mr. Mupita argued that Africa must move beyond fragmented national systems toward a fully integrated regional digital finance architecture that reduces friction in trade and currency exchange.

He said the future of African commerce lies in seamless financial interoperability across countries, enabling truly borderless digital transactions.

He pointed to institutions such as the African Export-Import Bank and other financial infrastructure actors as key drivers already laying the foundation for more efficient cross-border payment systems.

Addressing the role of artificial intelligence, Mr. Mupita said AI presents major opportunities in fraud detection, credit scoring, and customer service optimisation. However, he stressed that its deployment must be guided by responsibility and strong oversight to preserve trust in the financial ecosystem.

While AI will significantly enhance efficiency and innovation, he noted that human supervision will remain indispensable in safeguarding the integrity of digital finance systems.

Mr. Mupita concluded that Africa’s digital finance future will be anchored on three core pillars—resilience, trust, and regional integration—adding that coordinated leadership across the continent will be critical to unlocking sustainable socio-economic transformation.

He stressed that the next phase of growth will be defined by how effectively stakeholders balance innovation with protection while building a truly interconnected digital economy across Africa.