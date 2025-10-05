$300m Bright Amusement Park to Anchor Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy

President John Dramani Mahama has joined the Chairman of Greenhouse Group, Mr. Zheng Xiangming, at Afienya in Tema to cut the sod for the Bright International Freezones Amusement Park.

The US$300 million investment, sited on 500 acres, was officially opened to the public and investors.

President Mahama announced that the facility, which integrates factories, hospitality, and entertainment, will serve as the Epicenter of his government’s 24-hour economy vision.

The ceremony, held at the Bright International Free Zones Industrial Park, brought together traditional leaders, government officials, business executives, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The President described the project as “a world-class facility that embodies Ghana’s industrial renaissance and the 24-hour economy dream.” He also endorsed an official agreement between Greenhouse Group and Hong Kong Hongchen.

Commending a Visionary Investor

President Mahama paid tribute to Mr. Zheng Xiangming, recalling his first meeting with him over 15 years ago when Mr. Zheng proposed building industries in Ghana.

“Many would have given up, but not him. Step by step, he has created a world-class facility with nearly 70 operating factories,” he said.

He noted that the industrial estate currently employs over 10,000 Ghanaians, more than half of them women a practical demonstration of Ghana’s Affirmative Action principles.

“He has implemented Affirmative Action even better than government. I saw young women, including single mothers and school leavers, being trained and employed. The joy on their faces is priceless,” he added.

Hub for the 24-Hour Economy

President Mahama revealed that the Bright International Industrial and Amusement Park will anchor Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy, which seeks to ensure round-the-clock production, trade, and service delivery to expand jobs, exports, and productivity.

“Greenhouse is working closely with the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat because this is going to be the Epicenter of the policy,” he said, adding that arrangements have been made with the Bui Power Authority for reliable electricity supply to sustain continuous operations.

The President stressed that the park’s unique structure blending manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and entertainment offers the ideal ecosystem for a vibrant 24-hour economy.

Skills Training and Job Creation

On employment, President Mahama highlighted the park’s one-month intensive training program for young Ghanaians, especially Free SHS graduates who may not proceed to tertiary education.

“Here, they acquire international-standard skills for factory work, equipping them to thrive both locally and abroad. This is how we build a disciplined, skilled workforce for a modern industrial Ghana,” he stated.

Tourism and Leisure Destination

The President explained that the Amusement Park will also provide much-needed leisure options for Ghana’s middle class and attract regional tourism.

“Most middle-class families have nowhere to go and relax with their children. This amusement park will fill that gap,” he said.

The facility will feature water slides, a golf park, rides, and a world-class hotel with a convention center for international events, further positioning Ghana as a regional hub for recreation and business tourism.

Investor Confidence and AfCFTA Advantage

President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s appeal to international investors, citing improved macroeconomic indicators.

“Ghana is open for business again. We’re implementing reforms to make this the most attractive investment destination in Africa. I will be visiting China this month to inform President Xi Jinping that his nationals are investing and thriving here — and invite more to join,” he said.

He assured investors of policy stability, ease of foreign exchange transactions, and guaranteed profit repatriation.

The park’s export-oriented model, he added, aligns with AfCFTA, allowing investors to produce in Ghana and re-export across Africa and beyond.

Bright International Legacy

Located on 1,200 acres in Tema’s New City Free Zone, Bright International Industrial Park was commissioned in 2019 and hosts enterprises such as Bright Cement Ghana, Bright Recycling, China Fujian Fishing Ghana, and AfriMall. The enclave also supports rice cultivation, aquaculture, food processing, electronics, furniture, and appliance manufacturing.

With its integration of industry, agriculture, retail, and now leisure, the park has been a driver of import substitution, job creation, and diversification.

Voices from Stakeholders

Greenhouse Group Chairman, Mr. Zheng Xiangming, said the project represents more than an amusement facility.

“Today, we are inaugurating a premier entertainment and commercial landmark in West Africa. It is another milestone in Ghana–China friendship,” he said.

He pledged continued investment in localization, job creation, and integration into Ghana’s 24-hour economy.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, lauded the development as “a testament to foresight and confidence under the leadership of President Mahama.”

She disclosed that Greenhouse has invested nearly US$700 million in Ghana since 2011, hosting 67 enterprises and creating over 10,000 direct jobs, while also equipping youth with technical and professional skills.

She added that the US$300 million amusement park will include leisure, cultural, and business facilities such as a water park, resort hotel, and international conference center.

A National Milestone

The ceremony marked a pivotal milestone in Ghana’s industrialization, investment agenda, and the government’s vision for a 24-hour economy.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Nene Afedi Katamanso Yilagbeye, Paramount Chief of Doryumu; Mr. Tang Hong, President of the Chinese Association and Ghana-China Chamber of Commerce; Xu Ning Quang, CEO of Sentuo Oil Refinery; Hon. Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts; executives of the Free Zones Authority; Members of Parliament; and the diplomatic corps.