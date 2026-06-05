$3.5 Billion and 2.6 Million Jobs – Ghana Places a Historic Bet on Agriculture

For decades, Ghana’s agriculture sector has been described in terms of paradox. It employs the majority of the workforce but contributes a declining share of GDP. It feeds the nation but still requires hundreds of millions of dollars in annual rice and poultry imports. It holds enormous potential but has consistently been starved of the capital, infrastructure, and policy consistency needed to transform.

The AgriConnect Compact, launched by the Government of Ghana with support from the World Bank Group on the sidelines of the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable in Accra, is designed to shatter that paradox. The initiative aims to attract $3.5 billion in investments and create more than 2.6 million jobs over the next five years, focusing on five priority value chains: rice, maize, cocoa, oil palm, and poultry.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, this represents one of the most comprehensive efforts any Ghanaian government has mounted to reposition agriculture as a driver of employment, resilience, and private-sector-led growth. The Compact is not merely about increasing crop yields. It is about building entire agricultural supply chains – from seeds and irrigation to processing, logistics, and digital innovation.

Vice-President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang framed the challenge accurately. She noted that the country’s task goes beyond raising output. It includes mobilising the “scale of capital required” to transform agriculture from subsistence activity into commercial production supported by integrated value chains. That distinction matters. Subsistence farming feeds families. Commercial agriculture, supported by value chains, feeds economies.

The Five Priority Sectors – Why These, Why Now

Rice – The Strategic Import That Bleeds Foreign Exchange

Rice receives special attention in the Compact, described by the Vice-President as a “strategic economic asset.” The numbers explain why. Ghana spends hundreds of millions of dollars annually importing rice. That is foreign exchange leaving the country for a staple food that could be grown at home. The West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable, held alongside the Compact’s launch, reiterated the regional ambition of rice self-sufficiency by 2035.

Investments in irrigation, seed systems, machinery, milling, storage, and transport are required to close the gap between domestic production and consumption. The Compact provides a framework for coordinating those investments. Without irrigation, Ghanaian rice farmers remain at the mercy of unpredictable rainfall. Without modern milling, locally produced rice cannot compete with the polished appearance of imported varieties. Without storage, post-harvest losses erode profitability.

Maize, Cocoa, Oil Palm, and Poultry – A Balanced Portfolio

The other four priority sectors reflect a deliberate strategy. Maize is a staple food and a critical input for poultry feed. Cocoa remains Ghana’s traditional export earner, providing foreign exchange and livelihoods for hundreds of thousands of farmers. Oil palm has both industrial and food applications, with growing regional demand. Poultry is a rising protein source and another major import – Ghana brings in substantial quantities of frozen chicken annually.

A previous Accra Street Journal report noted that past agricultural programmes often failed by spreading resources too thinly across too many crops. The Compact’s focus on five strategic value chains increases the likelihood of measurable impact. Each sector receives targeted interventions rather than diluted attention.

The Jobs Math – How 2.6 Million Positions Could Materialise

Beyond the Farm Gate

The employment target of 2.6 million jobs over five years averages 520,000 positions annually. For context, agriculture already employs approximately 40 percent of Ghana’s workforce, mostly in smallholder farming. The Compact’s jobs, however, are expected to be different – higher-value opportunities that move workers beyond subsistence.

Irrigation systems require technicians and maintenance crews. Mechanisation creates demand for machine operators and repair specialists. Processing facilities need quality control officers, packagers, and logistics coordinators. Digital agriculture platforms employ data analysts and field agents. Agribusiness entrepreneurship generates self-employment across supply chains.

The shift from subsistence to commercial agriculture increases labour productivity. Fewer people are needed to produce the same amount of food, but those who remain in the sector earn more and work in more skilled positions. The Compact’s job target reflects this transition.

Youth Employment as a Political and Economic Imperative

Africa’s youth population is growing rapidly. Ghana is no exception. Creating jobs for young people is not merely an economic goal; it is a political necessity. The Vice-President explicitly noted that agricultural transformation must be viewed in terms of its ability to create jobs for young people, generate incomes for farmers, and strengthen economic resilience against future shocks.

The Compact’s design envisions young people as operators of digital agriculture platforms, managers of processing facilities, and entrepreneurs in logistics and marketing. Whether these jobs materialise depends on whether the Compact attracts the private sector investment required to build the infrastructure that employs them.

The Capital Question – Where $3.5 Billion Will Come From

Domestic and International Private Investment

The $3.5 billion investment target over five years is substantial. For comparison, Ghana’s total annual foreign direct investment inflows typically range between $2 billion and $3 billion. Mobilising an additional $3.5 billion specifically for agriculture will require a concerted effort to attract domestic and international private capital.

The Compact must create a pipeline of bankable projects – investments that generate returns sufficient to attract commercial finance. Institutional investors, impact funds, and commercial agribusiness firms will only commit capital if the risk-return profile is attractive. The World Bank’s involvement provides guarantees and technical assistance that can reduce perceived risk. But the underlying projects must be sound.

Research published by Accra Street Journal indicated that agricultural investments in West Africa have historically underperformed expectations due to weak infrastructure, policy inconsistency, and limited access to markets. The Compact’s success depends on addressing these structural barriers, not merely announcing targets.

Public Finance and Development Partner Support

Public finance will also play a role. The government must allocate budget resources to complementary investments – rural roads, electricity, extension services – that private capital will not fund directly. Development partners, including the World Bank and African Development Bank, will provide concessional financing and technical assistance.

The World Bank’s Vice-President for Planet, Guangzhe Chen, noted that West Africa possesses both the “pipeline and leadership” needed to accelerate transformation in the rice sector, adding that Ghana’s AgriConnect Compact demonstrates how agricultural investment can deliver jobs, strengthen resilience, and support inclusive growth at scale. That endorsement carries weight with other potential investors.

The Execution Challenge – Why Past Programmes Have Failed

Coordination, Consistency, and the Private Sector

Ghana has launched ambitious agricultural programmes before. Some have succeeded. Others have not. The difference between success and failure usually comes down to execution. The Compact requires coordination across multiple ministries – Agriculture, Trade, Finance, Lands – and agencies. Without a dedicated implementation unit with clear authority, fragmentation will undermine progress.

Policy consistency is equally critical. Agricultural investors need predictable rules on land tenure, taxation, and trade. If policies shift with every budget or every administration, capital will flow elsewhere. The government must demonstrate that the Compact is not a one-off announcement but a sustained commitment.

Private sector engagement cannot be an afterthought. The Compact’s jobs and investment targets will only be met if businesses see opportunities worth pursuing. The government should engage industry associations, agribusiness firms, and financial institutions early in the implementation process, not after decisions have been made.

Infrastructure and Extension Services

The Compact’s focus on irrigation systems, mechanisation, and digital innovation is welcome. But these investments require supporting infrastructure. Rural roads must be passable during rainy seasons to move produce to markets. Electricity must be reliable enough to power cold storage and processing equipment. Extension services must reach smallholders with practical advice on improved practices.

As The High Street Business has previously observed, agricultural transformation is a systems problem. Investing in seeds without investing in storage yields post-harvest losses. Investing in irrigation without investing in maintenance yields broken pumps. The Compact’s design recognises this complexity. Implementation must honour it.

The Ghanaian and West African Context

Learning from Ethiopia and Rwanda

Agricultural transformation is a continental priority. The African Development Bank’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative, the World Bank’s Feed Africa strategy, and the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) all aim to increase productivity, value addition, and trade.

Ethiopia’s experience offers lessons. The country invested heavily in agriculture, focusing on smallholder productivity and commercial farming. Results were mixed: growth was strong for a period, but land tenure issues and political instability limited long-term investment. Rwanda’s approach focused on value chains for coffee, tea, and horticulture, achieving export success. Ghana can learn from both – the importance of political stability and the value of strategic value chain selection.

The ECOWAS Regional Dimension

ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray called for stronger investor confidence, accelerated financing for bankable opportunities, and reinforced partnerships to support a more resilient regional rice economy. The Compact aligns with this regional ambition. A Ghana that produces more of its own rice reduces pressure on regional markets and strengthens West Africa’s collective food security.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) adds another dimension. As regional tariffs decline, Ghanaian agricultural producers could access markets across the continent. But this requires competitiveness. The Compact’s investments in productivity and quality are essential preparation for a more integrated African market.

The AgriConnect Compact is ambitious. That is both its strength and its vulnerability. The $3.5 billion investment target and 2.6 million job target are the kinds of numbers that capture attention and mobilise action. But they also create expectations that failure to meet would damage confidence in Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, the Compact’s design is sound. The focus on five strategic value chains, integrated value chains, youth employment, and climate-smart agriculture reflects best practices. The support of the World Bank and AfDB provides credibility. The Vice-President’s framing – mobilising capital to transform subsistence agriculture into commercial production – is precisely correct.

The challenge is execution. Ghana has had well-designed agricultural programmes that underperformed due to weak coordination, inconsistent policies, or inadequate infrastructure. The Compact’s success depends on avoiding those traps. Establish a dedicated implementation unit. Engage the private sector as a partner, not a spectator. Invest in rural roads and electricity. Maintain policy consistency across budget cycles and administrations.

If the Compact succeeds, Ghana could become a model for agricultural transformation in West Africa – a country that moved from importing rice and poultry to producing them competitively, that created millions of higher-value agricultural jobs, and that demonstrated how public-private partnerships can mobilise capital at scale.

If it fails, the Compact will join a shelf of well-intentioned but underperforming initiatives, and Ghana will continue importing what it could grow.

The choice is not the government’s alone. The private sector must invest. Development partners must provide technical assistance. Farmers must adopt improved practices. But the government sets the conditions. The Compact is a test of whether Ghana can create those conditions consistently. The next five years will provide the answer.