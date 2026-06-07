2nd batch of Ghanaians returns from South Africa amid anti-immigration concerns

The Ghanaian government late Saturday evacuated the second batch of nationals from South Africa due to the country’s growing anti-immigration sentiment.

Welcoming the 340 nationals at the Accra International Airport, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa assured the returnees of the government’s support as they reintegrate into Ghanaian society, urging them to have a changed mindset and transfer the same enthusiasm with which they worked in South Africa to their new endeavors back home.

According to him, the government has so far received 200 job offers from companies in the country for the returnees.

“As a government, we will not remain idle without making any effort to secure compensation from the South African government for those of you who lost assets, businesses, and shops in these xenophobic attacks in South Africa,” the minister said.

He said the government of Ghana is putting in place legal processes to pursue compensation for such individuals.

Mubarik Ibrahim, one of the returnees, who had spent at least four years in South Africa, told Xinhua that he had left behind a thriving business of selling Ghanaian food, a delivery business, a laundry, and a transport business to return home due to safety concerns.

“Recently, while returning from one of my delivery rounds, the thugs accosted me and destroyed my car, but I managed to escape,” Ibrahim said, adding that he was optimistic that his extensive experience in startups would enable him to reintegrate into Ghanaian society and implement his business ideas.