2Face Idibia Confronts Former Manager During Heated Instagram Live Session

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Face or 2Baba, engaged in a tense confrontation with his former manager during an Instagram Live session Monday evening that escalated into an audible altercation with his wife, Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru. The dramatic exchange unfolded on media personality Daddy Freeze’s broadcast and was witnessed by thousands of viewers.

The singer unexpectedly joined the live session while Daddy Freeze was interviewing 2Face’s former management team, including an individual identified as Kaka. A visibly irritated 2Face told Kaka to shut up in response to comments about his relationship with Osawaru. The broadcast captured audio of a heated exchange between the couple off camera.

In a tense voice, 2Face was heard saying “Shut the f*** up, you need to shut the f*** up”. Osawaru, who represents the Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, fired back almost immediately off camera, saying “Is that Daddy Freeze’s? Innocent, bring that phone, let him see us together”. Viewers then heard sounds suggesting a physical struggle over the mobile device before the audio connection abruptly ended.

The confrontation occurred during a session in which Kaka and another former manager were discussing the singer’s recent controversies. The former management team had made serious allegations about 2Face’s personal life and marriage, though these claims remain unverified. The managers stated they were appealing to Nigerians to help the music icon, suggesting he was not in a good place.

2Face married Natasha Osawaru in a private traditional ceremony held on July 25, 2025, just months after publicly announcing his separation from his ex wife of nearly 12 years, Annie Macaulay. The relationship has attracted significant public attention in Nigeria given the circumstances surrounding the separation from Annie, with whom the singer shares two daughters. 2Face also has children from previous relationships with other women.

The Instagram Live incident came amid broader controversy surrounding the music star. Video footage circulated on social media over the weekend purportedly showing 2Face being escorted by police in London. The footage showed officers speaking with the singer outside what appeared to be a retail establishment before escorting him away with his hands behind his back. A separate video showed a woman believed to be Osawaru raising her voice at the singer inside a London shop.

Initial reports about a possible London arrest first emerged in October 2025 when 2Face failed to appear at a scheduled United Kingdom tour performance on October 2. Social critic Tosin Silverdam claimed at that time the singer had been arrested following an altercation with Osawaru. According to those accounts, tensions allegedly began at the airport and continued en route to the hotel, with the situation reportedly escalating when bottles were allegedly broken during a dispute.

2Face denied the October allegations in a video message, stating he was not arrested and explaining that his absence from the show was due to a sudden medical emergency. He expressed regret to fans who were disappointed by the cancellation. However, the recent circulation of what appears to be arrest footage has reignited speculation about incidents during his UK visit.

The Metropolitan Police in London has not issued any official statement confirming an arrest or charges related to the incidents. UK authorities typically do not comment on individual cases unless charges are filed or there is significant public interest requiring clarification.

The public nature of Monday’s confrontation represents an unusual development for the typically private entertainer. 2Face, born September 18, 1975 in Jos, Plateau State, is regarded as one of the most influential Afrobeats artists of all time following his contributions to Nigerian pop music in the 2000s. He won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act in 2005 and has received numerous other accolades throughout his career.

Billboard ranked his song “African Queen” as the number one best Afrobeats song of all time in 2025. The track was featured as one of the soundtracks in the movie Phat Girlz and was the first video played on pan African channel MTV Base. 2Face began his career as part of the trio Plantashun Boyz before launching a hugely successful solo career with his 2004 debut album Face 2 Face.

Representatives for 2Face Idibia have not issued any statement addressing the Instagram Live incident or the broader controversies. Osawaru has not publicly commented on the exchange. Daddy Freeze, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, continued his broadcast after the incident but has not provided extensive commentary about what transpired.

The incident has generated extensive discussion on Nigerian social media platforms about celebrity privacy, the appropriateness of former business associates making public allegations, and the pressures faced by public figures. Some observers have expressed concern about the public airing of what appear to be private marital disputes, while others have questioned the motivations of the former managers in making their allegations during a live broadcast.

Entertainment industry professionals note that the situation highlights the challenges celebrities face in maintaining privacy when personal conflicts become subjects of public discussion. The use of social media platforms to air grievances and confront allegations in real time represents a relatively new phenomenon in Nigerian entertainment, with uncertain implications for the parties involved.

Annie Idibia, 2Face’s ex wife, shared what some interpreted as indirect commentary on social media following the circulation of the arrest video and Monday’s live session incident. She posted messages about vengeance and divine justice to her Instagram story, though she did not explicitly reference her former husband or the circulating videos. The timing of her posts led to speculation among social media users, though others cautioned against reading too much into what may have been routine social media activity.

Legal experts note that public figures face particular challenges when personal matters become subjects of widespread discussion and speculation. The balance between legitimate public interest in celebrities’ lives and the right to privacy remains a subject of ongoing debate, particularly when serious allegations are made without supporting documentation or official confirmation.

As of publication, no formal complaints have been filed with law enforcement regarding any of the allegations made during the Instagram Live session, and no independent verification of the claims has emerged. The situation remains a developing story with many unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding the various incidents and allegations.