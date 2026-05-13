268 Fuel Stations Join Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Pilot

Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority (NPA) launched the 24-hour economy pilot for the downstream petroleum sector Wednesday, targeting 268 fuel stations, eight depots and two refineries across four regions.

The rollout covers facilities in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Northern regions, forming the first structured, multi-region operational phase of President John Dramani Mahama’s flagship round-the-clock productivity programme in the energy sector.

NPA Chief Executive Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, speaking at the official launch event, said the phased approach was deliberately designed to build confidence in the system before broader national expansion. “This programme will be implemented in stages,” he said, adding that the pilot would allow authorities to test systems, refine operational models and confirm that the transition is sustainable and secure.

Tameklo described the initiative as consequential for fuel distribution, operational efficiency and economic activity across the downstream petroleum sector. Fuel stations, he has previously said, underpin transport, logistics, security services and commercial movement beyond standard business hours, making them foundational to any effective round-the-clock economy.

Goosie Tanoh, the presidential advisor on the 24-hour economy programme, said the petroleum pilot is expected to generate measurable increases in economic output and unlock productivity that a conventional daytime operating model leaves on the table.

The launch follows months of preparatory groundwork by the NPA, which chaired inter-agency meetings involving the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) and national security representatives to address operational and safety requirements ahead of round-the-clock operations.

Security planning has been embedded into the pilot from the outset. The Ghana Police Service’s 24-Hour Policy Secretariat outlined intelligence and technology measures to protect personnel, assets and data under extended operating conditions, with a police representative serving directly on the NPA’s internal implementation committee.

President Mahama signed the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill into law on February 19, 2026, establishing the legal and institutional framework for the programme. The Secretariat has set a target of 200,000 jobs in 2026 as its first measurable milestone toward a four-year goal of 1.7 million new positions across all sectors brought under the initiative.

The downstream petroleum sector was selected as an early entry point given its role as an enabling layer for almost every other economic activity, from manufacturing and agro-processing to transport and emergency services.