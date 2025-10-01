26 Dead as Boat Capsizes on River Niger During Market Trip

A journey to prepare for Nigeria’s Independence Day festivities ended in devastating tragedy when a passenger boat capsized on the River Niger, claiming at least 26 lives near the Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on September 30, sending shockwaves through riverside communities that depend on water transport for daily commerce. The vessel was carrying traders and residents—many of them women and children—from Onugwa community to Ilushi market in neighboring Edo State when it capsized midway through the journey.

Local sources indicate the boat went down between Okpu and Odumomo settlements along the river’s banks, though the exact circumstances that led to the disaster remain unclear. What started as routine market preparation for Wednesday’s national holiday quickly transformed into a desperate rescue operation.

James Otoga, a farmer who witnessed the tragedy, described scenes of chaos as the vessel overturned on the busy waterway. Local divers immediately plunged into the river, pulling bodies from beneath the murky waters while searching frantically for survivors.

The death toll has risen steadily as rescue operations continue. Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, confirmed the casualty figure while announcing that Governor Usman Ododo has expressed condolences to the affected families and the Ibaji community.

Among the heartbreaking details emerging from the disaster: one family alone has reportedly lost eight members in the incident. Community sources also revealed that several passengers who had attended a burial ceremony in Onugwa and were returning to Ilushi are now missing, feared dead.

“The families of those who came for the burial ceremony from Ilushi to Onugwa have been crying since the sad news broke,” said Joseph Umonu from Onyedega, the capital of Ibaji Local Government Area. “We have not seen any of them among the survivors or dead yet.”

Six people have been confirmed as survivors so far, but rescue teams continue searching the river. Many bodies remain unaccounted for, and officials acknowledge they’re still working to establish the exact number of passengers who boarded the ill-fated vessel.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, SP William Aya, confirmed that officers are investigating the incident. However, there’s some uncertainty about jurisdiction since the mishap occurred on a waterway that serves as a boundary between Kogi and Edo states.

“The victims were said to be going to a market at Ilushi in Edo State when the incident happened,” Aya explained. “Our operatives at that flank are trying to confirm whether it happened at the Kogi side of the water or in the Edo State area.”

This latest tragedy underscores the persistent dangers faced by Nigerians who rely on river transport, particularly in areas where road infrastructure remains limited. Boat accidents on the Niger River have claimed numerous lives over the years, often attributed to factors including overcrowding, lack of safety equipment, and aging vessels.

The timing makes the disaster particularly poignant—passengers were preparing for Independence Day celebrations when disaster struck. Instead of festivities, affected communities now face the grim task of identifying victims and supporting bereaved families as rescue operations continue beneath the river’s surface.

State authorities have promised ongoing support for the Ibaji community during what officials described as an extremely difficult period. As divers continue their search, the final death toll may yet rise, with many families still waiting for news of missing loved ones.