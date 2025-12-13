25-Year-Old Student of University of Mines and Technology Installed Queen Mother of Kofi Pare

Jennifer Oparebea Appiadu, a 25-year-old student of the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa, has been installed as the Queen Mother of Kofi Pare in the Ayensuno area of the Eastern Region.

She was installed under the stool name Nana Oparebea Oseiwaa IV marking a significant moment for the traditional area and its people.

At the installation ceremony, Nana Oparebea Oseiwaa IV expressed profound gratitude to the elders, chiefs, and people of Kofi Pare for the honour bestowed on her. She described her elevation as a call to service and pledged to work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in her.

The new Queen Mother outlined education and health as key priority areas during her tenure. She pledged to do all within her power to support initiatives that would improve access to quality education and healthcare for the people, particularly women and the youth.

Traditional leaders and community members present at the ceremony welcomed Nana Oparebea IV and expressed confidence in her ability to bring fresh ideas and youthful energy to the role, while upholding the values and customs of the stool.

Her installation comes at a time when traditional authorities are increasingly playing active roles in community development, complementing efforts by the state to improve living conditions at the grassroots.