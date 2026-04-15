24-Hour Modern Market Project Kicks Off In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality With Agreement Signed With Local Contractor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly (BABMA) in the Western North Region, Mr. Sebastian Obeng, has disclosed that the Assembly, through the Government of Ghana, has officially signed a binding contract agreement with the local construction firm, Campus Annex Limited, for the construction of a proposed modern 24-hour market project at Sefwi Bekwai.

The new market project at Sefwi Bekwai will feature a lorry station, fire post, Women’s Development Bank, security post, water and sanitation facilities, environmental hygiene facilities, and a health post, among other amenities.

Devepro 360 Engineering Consult Limited is a entity involved in construction supervision.

Mr. Obeng stated that BABMA, which is one of the nine administrative assemblies in the region, was chosen for this key infrastructure market project because of its strategic location, land availability, and status as a commercial hub.

The MCE stated that the contract, which was signed with the local contractor on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, has received the active support of traditional stakeholders and residents across all nine assemblies in the Western North Region.

Following the signing of the contract, the MCE, technocrats, and traditional authorities in the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council conducted an inspection of the land designated for the 24-hour market.

The MCE disclosed that meetings were held with market leaders, traditional authorities, and residents to address concerns about the project’s impact.

He noted that the Assembly has actively engaged communities, particularly on issues relating to infrastructure development, local market improvements, and redevelopment projects.

According to him, these engagements frequently involve local residents, traditional authorities, and traders to explain the benefits of the project, including modernized facilities, improved sanitation, and better security.

He said that the proposed 24-hour market in Sefwi Bekwai is part of a nationwide initiative by the Ghanaian government to construct modern 24-hour model markets across all 261 districts.

He clarified that the initiative is a key component of President John Dramani Mahama’s “24-Hour Economy” policy, which aims to boost local economic activity, create direct and indirect jobs, and enhance security and infrastructure in commercial centers.

He noted that the initiative aims to shift Ghana from a raw material-exporting economy into a competitive, value-adding industrial hub by operating around the clock.

He reaffirmed that the proposed markets are designed to be modern, secure, and well-equipped, featuring 24-hour security, lighting, sanitation, cold rooms, and storage facilities.

He said the initiative aims to reduce youth unemployment and foster inclusive economic development, particularly by supporting market women and local farmers.

According to him, the government has outlined plans to use 25% of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to finance these commercial hubs.

Context in Sefwi Bekwai

The MCE pointed out that the 24-hour market project in Sefwi Bekwai aligns with “The Big Push” agenda, which was highlighted during visits to the Western North Region to promote regional economic development.

He said the initiative is not a top-down model but is being implemented at the local level, with district assemblies identifying and developing suitable sites for 24-hour operations.

He added that the 24-hour market model is part of a broader “24-Hour Plus” programme, which is expected to be launched officially to transform trading experiences and increase productivity in both rural and urban areas.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the MCE commended the traditional authorities for making litigation-free land available for the 24-hour market project in the Sefwi Bekwai area.

He indicated that Campus Annex Limited would soon begin construction of the modern 24-hour market project at Sefwi Bekwai and called on residents to embrace the project, emphasizing its potential to create jobs and improve infrastructure.

Mr. Obeng explained that the 24-hour market project is being actively implemented with the backing of local government and traditional stakeholders.

The MCE stated that the construction timeline for the project is 20 months and called on local chiefs and residents to support it.

He indicated that the modern market project at Sefwi Bekwai followed a process of land acquisition, site evaluation, and feasibility studies before the formal contract agreement was signed with the contractor.

Mr. Obeng pointed out that the government aims to avoid building new large-scale 24-hour markets on disputed land.

The MCE’s statement is in line with the government’s approach to securing clean land titles before initiating such projects.

He asserted that BABMA secured 100 acres of land for multipurpose projects, including 30 acres for the new market and lorry terminal, ensuring that land was secured before construction began.

According to him, the project was included in the 2014–2017 Medium-Term Development Plan and subsequent Action Plans (2022–2025), which mandate preliminary studies, feasibility reports, and site evaluations before project implementation.

He noted that the procurement process involves tender opening and, finally, a contract agreement with a contractor to execute works funded by the District Assemblies Common Fund.

This structured approach is designed to comply with Ghana’s planning and development standards, avoid legal issues, and ensure project feasibility.

According to the MCE, the preliminary processes for the 24-hour market project at Sefwi Bekwai included land acquisition, site evaluation, feasibility studies, and land documentation before the formal contract agreement was signed with the local contractor.

He pointed out that the decision to select the Sefwi Bekwai area for the 24-hour market was based on economic viability and strategic location.

He reaffirmed that Sefwi Bekwai, in the Western North Region, has a recognized and active Wednesday market and is a major town within the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality with good road access.

He said the strategic selection aligns with the government’s 24-hour economy policy, which focuses on establishing modern, secure, and well-equipped trading hubs in areas with high economic potential.

He added that Sefwi Bekwai is a key commercial town in the municipality, known for its Wednesday market days, when surrounding rural producers bring goods to trade.

According to the MCE, Sefwi Bekwai is served by a good primary asphalt road that connects Bibiani through Sefwi Bekwai to other major towns.

He added that the 24-hour market initiative aims to boost local commerce by providing modern stalls, security, and amenities that allow for round-the-clock trading.

Therefore, he stressed that the view that Sefwi Bekwai is economically viable for a 24-hour market project is consistent with the general criteria used in selecting sites for such projects.

Booming Revenue and Growth

The MCE indicated that Sefwi Bekwai is a key economic area generating significant internally generated funds (IGF).

He confirmed that these revenues are being reinvested into infrastructure projects, including the dredging and desilting of drains, as well as other development projects in the area.

He said the Assembly is working to improve market infrastructure to enhance economic activities within the municipality.

He indicated that the Assembly is targeting areas with high revenue potential, such as Sefwi Bekwai, for increased development and investment to support economic activity.