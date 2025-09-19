24-Hour Economy Initiative Aims to Address Financing Challenges with Banking Sector Partnership

Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Advisor for Ghana’s flagship 24-Hour Economy Initiative, has declared that the nation must “fix it” and not wait for others to solve its challenges. Tanoh delivered this powerful message at a Banking Sector Roundtable held at the Bank of Ghana Headquarters, emphasizing the critical need for a collaborative approach to financing the country’s economic transformation.

​The roundtable, themed “Financing Ghana’s 24-Hour Future: The Role of Banks in the Transformational Journey,” brought together key players from the financial sector, including Managing Directors of banks, non-bank financial institutions, and representatives from the Ghana Association of Banks and other state-affiliated financial institutions.

​Tanoh stated that the 24-Hour Economy & Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+) Secretariat had spent time on crucial groundwork before engaging the banking community. He highlighted that the program is a private-sector-led initiative focused on rethinking and re-engineering critical value chains and building “virtuous cycles of entrepreneurship, investment, production, distribution, profit, and reinvestment.”

​Acknowledging the significant hurdles facing entrepreneurs, Tanoh said that the availability, cost, and collateral conditions of Ghana’s banking industry are major constraints to business development. He also recognized that the banking sector itself faces long-standing issues, including bureaucratic regulatory systems and incentives that have historically prioritized the national budget over enterprise support.

​Tanoh argued that the only way forward is for all stakeholders—the government, banking sector, and financial regulators—to act “in concert and simultaneously.”

​“The only way to move forward for all of us is by acting in concert and simultaneously to ameliorate things and open up space for a productive economy,” he said.

​He presented the initiative’s ideas on financing as “a package of workable solutions” that banks can use to drive profitable growth for both entrepreneurs and the financial sector. Tanoh emphasized that finance is the central pillar of the initiative, and without it, all other programs and possibilities would remain stagnant.

​“We have a unique historical opportunity to transform if we work together with open minds,” he said, urging attendees to seize the moment with “clarity, courage, and commitment.”

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Mr. Ismail Adam, Director of the Banking Supervision Department at the BoG, highlighted the central bank’s key role in the program’s success.

​Adam noted that a core mandate of the Bank of Ghana, as outlined in Section 3 of the BoG Act, is to “support the general economic policy of government and promote economic growth and development,” in addition to its primary functions of ensuring price and financial stability. He stated that the central bank is prepared to leverage its monetary policy tools to create a conducive environment for the initiative to thrive.

​Leveraging Monetary Policy and Financial Stability

​The BoG will use its monetary policy to control inflation and maintain stable prices. By doing so, the bank can potentially adjust interest rates downward, making credit more accessible and affordable for businesses looking to expand their operations.

​”With stable prices and reduced inflation, the central bank can adjust interest rates downwards to enhance access to credit,” Adam explained.

​Adam also stressed the importance of a stable and resilient banking sector. He said the BoG, as the regulatory and supervisory authority, will continue to enforce prudential regulations, strengthen corporate governance, and promote sound risk management practices. This, he believes, will boost investor confidence and ensure that businesses have access to the necessary credit and financial services.

​Enhancing Payment Systems and Long-Term Financing

​A key component of the BoG’s support is its role in regulating the nation’s payment system infrastructure. Adam stated that a safe and efficient payment system is essential for the 24-hour economy, as it will allow businesses to conduct transactions and access funds smoothly around the clock. He also pointed to the BoG’s role in the establishment of the Development Bank Ghana (DBG), an institution designed to provide long-term lending to critical sectors, which he believes will be a valuable asset for the new policy.

​De-risking Lending for Banks

​In a significant move to encourage lending to critical sectors, Adam announced that the Bank of Ghana has granted approval for guarantees provided by institutions like the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL) to be accepted as collateral for bank loans. This initiative, he noted, will boost GIRSAL’s credibility and make credit guarantee schemes more appealing to financial institutions. He added that a similar protocol would be extended to the Development Bank Ghana when it begins providing guarantees.

​Adam concluded by reiterating the symbiotic relationship between the real economy and the financial sector, stating that the success of the 24-hour economy would ultimately boost the banking sector by increasing the utilization of financial services.

In an interview following the Banking Sector Roundtable, Mr. John Awuah, CEO of Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) emphasized that the success of the program is intrinsically linked to the success of the country and, by extension, the banking sector. He stated that the banks are particularly enthusiastic because the initiative is primarily private-sector-led, a model that allows them to “deploy our capital and liquidity to finance and also to mobilize…private equity.”

Speaking further, Awuah pledged the full support of its member banks for the government’s ambitious 24-Hour Economy Initiative. According to Awua, the banking sector is ready to act as the “oil that fuels the program,” which he described as “groundbreaking.”

Awuah acknowledged the long-standing challenges of availability, cost, and collateral conditions that have constrained business development in Ghana. However, he expressed optimism about a new framework that will enable banks to better support the initiative. He noted a recent development where the Bank of Ghana has announced that it will accept guarantees from state institutions like the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL) as collateral for bank loans.

​”If it’s accepted as collateral, then banks can do more,” Awuah explained. He elaborated that this change increases the single obligor limit for secured facilities from 10% to 25% of a bank’s net own funds, allowing them to lend significantly more to these special programs. This, he noted, is a crucial step in de-risking lending for banks.

​Another key challenge, according to Awuah, has been the lack of affordable, long-term funding. He highlighted the role of institutions like the Development Bank Ghana (DBG), which was established to provide such funding. He noted that the availability of long-term capital would allow businesses to have longer repayment periods, giving them more “breathing space” and the ability to scale their operations.

​Awuah concluded by affirming that the banks are “happy” with the collaboration with development partners and guarantee providers, as it ensures they are “in the same room” and can have a better understanding of the program’s risks and opportunities.

