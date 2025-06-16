21 Days of Y’ello Care Campaign: MTN Ghana Trains Youth in Phone Repairs to Boost Digital Skills

Selected youth in Mankessim (Central Region), Apowa (Western Region), and Nyinahin (Ashanti Region) are receiving training in mobile phone repairs as part of MTN Ghana’s 21 days of Y’ello Care. The training is to equip the youth with practical skills for self-employment and long-term economic inclusion.

The training program covers various areas, including IC fault fixing, screen fixing, charging fault fixing, speaker/sound fixing, network fault fixing, iCloud bypass, SIM unlocking, decoding, iCloud removal, and FRP/Google lock removal.

This program is facilitated by MTN Ghana employees as part of their annual employee volunteerism campaign called “21 Days of Y’ello Care.”

This year’s theme is “Connecting at the Root: Connecting Communities Through the Use of Digital Tools.” The campaign focuses on bridging digital inequity, particularly in rural, remote, and marginalized communities.

During the 21 Days of Y’ello Care, MTN Ghana staff across all 16 regions will implement projects to enhance digital literacy, promote access to digital tools, and encourage innovative uses of technology for community development.

Regarding the campaign, Adwoa Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, stated,

“This year’s theme challenges us to go beyond connectivity and ensure that communities are empowered to fully participate in the digital economy. Through skills training such as mobile phone repair, we are enabling young people to take control of their future.”

Launched in 2007, the 21 Days of Y’ello Care program has become one of MTN’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiatives, mobilizing thousands of employees annually to contribute to their communities.

Since its inception, the initiative has significantly impacted the lives of millions and enriched hundreds of communities across the continent.

About Scancom PLC

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay as You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services.

The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leader in emerging markets with a clear

vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.