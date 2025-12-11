2025 FinTech Stakeholders’ Dinner & Awards: MobileMoney Ltd Honours Top FinTech Partners and Industry Leaders

MobileMoney Ltd held its 2025 FinTech Stakeholders’ Dinner & Awards in Accra, bringing together key players from Ghana’s rapidly expanding digital finance ecosystem.

The event celebrated strong partnerships, highlighted service excellence, and honored those advancing Ghana’s digital financial transformation. It brought together key players in the country’s FinTech scene to recognize achievements, foster collaboration, and reinforce their shared goal of driving digital inclusion and economic growth.

CEO Highlights Collective Efforts in Ghana’s Digital Finance

The Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Ltd, Mr Shaibu Haruna, highlighted the importance of collective effort in shaping Ghana’s digital financial landscape.

He described the awards night as a moment of celebration and reflection on the progress made by industry stakeholders over the years.

Mr Haruna noted that the theme for the night “Celebrating the Power of Partnership and Service Excellence” perfectly captured the essence of the industry’s growth.

He acknowledged partner banks for ensuring seamless transaction flows and providing liquidity support across the mobile money ecosystem.

He also praised technology partners for building a strong digital infrastructure that handles over 20 million transactions a day, while giving credit to FinTech innovators for creating solutions that meet customer needs.

Reflecting on the industry’s journey, Haruna stated that what began 16 years ago as a simple idea to enable money transfers and airtime purchases via basic phones has evolved into a national lifestyle.

“Today, the service powers digital payments, savings, investments, credit, pensions, and digital literacy initiatives,” stated.

He also expressed confidence in Ghana’s evolving digital policy environment, referencing initiatives such as digital lending frameworks, virtual asset guidelines, open banking, and the prospects of a central bank digital currency.

However, he noted that government reforms, like the proposed FinTech Growth Fund and AI-powered revenue analytics systems, are transformative steps toward boosting innovation and transparency.

He reaffirmed MobileMoney Ltd’s commitment to driving Ghana’s digital revolution and boosting collaboration across the sector through open APIs and open-platform partnerships.

HR Head Emphasizes Partnership, Collaboration, and Innovation

The Head of Human Resources at MobileMoney Ltd, Dzifa Romano Mensah, highlighted how partnership, collaboration, and innovation are key to moving the industry ahead.

She said, “Tonight, we come together not just as industry players, but as a community dedicated to pushing boundaries, creating innovative solutions, and opening doors that drive Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem forward.”

The progress we have made as an industry has been made possible through the contributions of customers, regulators, financial service providers, FinTech innovators, aggregators, agents, merchants, and countless partners who work every day to expand access, deepen financial inclusion, and improve the lives of millions of Ghanaians.

Tonight, we celebrate exceptional individuals and organizations whose consistency, innovation, integrity, and leadership continue to shape the industry. We hope this evening strengthens the bonds that will carry us into an even more collaborative and impactful future.”

Bank of Ghana Applauds Industry AchievementsThe Head of the FinTech Oversight and Supervision Unit, Hayford Kumah, speaking on behalf of Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, lauded the efforts of the ecosystem.

He said: “We believe in recognizing the efforts being put into this ecosystem, which have led to Ghana being the number one Mobile Money market for eight years running.

The awards night is a crucial mechanism for rewarding excellence and acknowledging the hard work that has positioned Ghana at the top of mobile money adoption globally.”

Award Winners of the Night

Among the top awards, Hubtel was crowned Overall Best FinTech Partner, while First Atlantic Bank received Overall Best Partner Bank.

Patrick Penrich Ventures emerged as Overall Best MoMo Agent, taking home GHS 50,000, and Ayewamu was named Overall Best Merchant, receiving GHS 30,000.

Other notable awardees included Blue Penguin, recognized as FinTech Partner of the Year for Payments, while the Ghana Water Company Limited received the award for State-Owned Enterprise of the Year.

CAMFED was celebrated as Development Partner of the Year, and Nestlé took home the award for FMCG Partner of the Year.

In the corporate category, KGL Technologies was named Corporate Partner of the Year, while Comviva was recognized as Tech Partner of the Year.

In the banking and lending segments, Letshego won Bank Partner of the Year (Lending), and JUMO was named FinTech Partner of the Year (Lending).

Bon Afrique received double honours, winning both Remittance Partner of the Year and Product of the Year.

Innovation awards included Jump as Most Innovative FinTech Partner, and Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah as Legal Partner of the Year.

Media contributions were also recognized, with Business & Financial Times named Media Partner (Print), Joy FM/Joy News awarded Media Partner (Radio & TV), and News Ghana honored as Media Partner (Online).

Rounding off the list, the Bank of Ghana was celebrated as FinTech Enabler/Regulator of the Year, acknowledging its critical role in shaping a progressive digital financial ecosystem.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Bank of Ghana, partner banks, the Cyber Security Authority, technology partners, government agencies, and industry leaders from the FinTech and telecom sectors. Executives from MTN Ghana and MobileMoney Ltd were also present.

The evening concluded with music, entertainment, and celebrations as stakeholders marked another milestone in Ghana’s digital finance journey.