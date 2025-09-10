2025 Agritech West Africa Expo to attract 4000 business and exhibitors

The 4th edition of the Agritech West Africa exhibition, along with Agrochem Agro Input Ghana & Agro Process Pack Ghana exhibitions, shall be held from 19-20 Sept 2025 at Accra International Conference Center in Ghana, under the auspices of the Ministry of Food & Agriculture of Ghana and the Ministry of Trade & Industry of Ghana.

The expo is organized by Synergice Events India, with support of the West African Chamber of Agriculture (WACOA), Croplife Ghana, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Union of Traders Association, Food & Beverage Association of Ghana, Farmer Organization Network of Ghana, Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters, Guzakuza & many regional farmers’ cooperative and groups etc.

The Agritech West Africa with Agrochem Agro Input Ghana & Agro Process Pack Ghana exhibition covers the entire value chain of agriculture industry under one roof with about 100 companies exhibiting from India, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, China, UK, Italy, France, Spain and others, representing multiple product segments like agrochemicals, agriculture technology, irrigation, biofeeds, food processing and packaging technologies, food innovation, processed and packed food & beverage items.

The expo is expecting a total gathering of close to 4000

business and professional visitors directly and indirectly linked and related to the sector from agribusiness sectors, commercial and small farmers and farmer groups, food & beverage industries; importers, distributors, wholesalers, retail chains and supermarkets of foodstuffs and agriculture items.

The expo will be great platform for the exhibiting companies coming from different parts of the world to meet with Ghanaian and West African business partners, including growers, manufacturers and traders/ distributors; to discuss new products and collaborate for business partnerships; and moreover, introduce and adapt new innovations in practice of agriculture and food processing packaging sector.

The event will have seminars and conference running concurrently for two-days of the event, to bring and discuss thoughts ideas innovations and current issues related to sector to the government ministries, departments and agencies along with commercial farmers groups, research institutions, trade associations and chambers of commerce.

“The event is very much in line with the development goals of the Ghana government’s commitment to value-added agriculture to national economy and targeted food security,” Mr. Thomas James, project Director Agritech West Africa, Synergice Events (the organizer and leading exhibition company based in India).