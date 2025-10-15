2024 National Annual Progress Report launched; highlights Ghana’s Development Progress

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), has officially launched the 2024 National Annual Progress Report (APR) on the implementation of the Agenda for Jobs II (2022–2025) on Monday, October 13, 2025. The 2024 APR provided an objective assessment of Ghana’s progress towards national development goals reviewing performance across economic, social, environmental, and governance dimensions whiles outlining key achievements, challenges, and policy recommendations.

In an opening remark, the Presidential Advisor on SDGs and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Nii Moi Thompson described the APR as the most reliable and comprehensive source of data for assessing government performance, urging journalists to prioritize it over political manifestos.

He further emphasised the Commission’s pivotal role in monitoring, evaluating, and coordinating government development policies and programmes and called on the media to help translate evidence into advocacy, correct misinformation, and mobilize support for priority actions, reinforcing NDPC’s commitment to inclusive and impactful national development.

On her part, the Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission, Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah, emphasised that the 2024 National Annual Progress Report serves **not only** as a record of Ghana’s development journey under the Agenda for Jobs II but as a strategic tool to guide action. She acknowledged persistent challenges in data quality and coordination across institutions but highlighted **ongoing** measures to **enhance** reliability.

Dr Amoah further called on all stakeholders to engage with the findings and use them to drive inclusive and evidence based development in the final year of the framework.

According to the report, Ghana’s economy demonstrated resilience, with improvements in monetary stability, fiscal performance, and external trade. Inflation eased, the cedi’s depreciation slowed, and the trade balance posted a surplus of USD 4.98 billion, driven by increased gold exports. Growth in services, agriculture, and extractive sectors remained strong, with Ghana retaining its position as Africa’s top gold producer. However, persistent structural weaknesses, including low revenue mobilisation, high debt levels, and limited industrial diversification, continue to threaten sustainable and inclusive growth.

On social and governance, the report recorded progress in access to education, healthcare, and social protection programmes such as LEAP and the School Feeding Programme. Gender equality efforts advanced, alongside initiatives to strengthen local governance and public sector efficiency. Transparency and accountability measures improved through collaboration among anti-corruption institutions, though challenges remain in service delivery, youth unemployment, and reducing corruption. In infrastructure and environment, gains were made in road construction, energy access, and digital connectivity, but issues like poor maintenance, housing deficits, and environmental degradation persist.

The report called for stronger governance, stricter enforcement, and climate adaptation strategies to ensure sustainable development.