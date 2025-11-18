From Miss Ghana to the Bar — Inna Mariam Patty Achieves Legal Milestone with Distinctions in the UK.

Inna Mariam Patty to Be Called to the Bar of England and Wales with Distinction — A Triumph of Purpose, Perseverance, and Service

London, United Kingdom — 17th November 2025 — Inna Mariam Patty, a renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social advocate, will be officially called to the Bar of England and Wales at a ceremony held by the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn. Patty will graduate with Distinction from the University of Law, where she pursued the Bar Practice, having also received the prestigious Dean’s Award for Excellence Scholarship.

Her call to the Bar marks not just a personal milestone, but also a symbolic moment of cross-continental inspiration—an embodiment of academic excellence, social responsibility, and leadership spanning business, law, and humanitarian service.

“I see this as a continuation of my purpose—to use law as a tool for empowerment, justice, and social impact, especially for women and vulnerable communities,” said Patty.

Before embarking on her legal journey, Patty established herself as a transformative leader. As Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd, she spearheaded initiatives that elevated Ghana’s event industry and used pageantry as a platform for community change. Under her leadership, the Miss Ghana Foundation has funded scholarships for over 40 students, built water projects in northern Ghana, partnered with UNAIDS on national campaigns, and supported the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital in providing life-saving surgeries for children with scoliosis.

Patty currently serves as a Board Member of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital and Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation, roles through which she continues to advocate for education, healthcare, and empowerment initiatives.

Her exemplary achievements have earned her multiple distinctions, including:

• Overall African Woman Achiever (CSR Consultant) at the 2023 African Women Awards (Ethiopia).

• Recognition among Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana (2023) by Avance Media.

• International Arch of Europe Award (Frankfurt, 2017) and BID Quality Award.

• Recognition as one of the 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana (2016).

Patty’s legal training has included judicial shadowing at the Business and Property Courts and Immigration and Asylum Chamber, as well as pro bono work at the Immigration Tribunal (Taylor House), reflecting her passion for access to justice.

Her upcoming call to the Bar represents a merging of her entrepreneurial acumen, community leadership, and legal advocacy—solidifying her as a bridge between business, philanthropy, and justice in Ghana and the UK.

About Inna Mariam Patty

Inna Mariam Patty is a Ghanaian business executive, lawyer-in-training, and philanthropist. She is the founder and CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation, and a Board Member of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital. Patty holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, a GDL and BPC with Distinction from the University of Law, and certifications in mediation and negotiation.