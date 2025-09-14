16-Year-Old’s Arrest Sparks Outrage as Police Sergeant Faces Abuse of Power Allegations

A disturbing case of alleged police misconduct is unfolding in Ngleshie Domeabra, Ga South Municipality, after the unlawful arrest and detention of a 16-year-old boy and repeated harassment of residents by an alleged well-known land guard

The minor, identified as Master Doese Gabido, was picked up on 24th August 2025 by armed officers from the Property Fraud Unit, on the instructions of Sergeant Abraham Tetteh, led by a well-known land guard named Kofai.

He was taken to the Westland Police Station and detained for several hours, and before he was released by Sgt. Abraham Tetteh

Family members say the teenager has since been traumatised and threatened with death by Kofai, who allegedly warned that their chief would also be killed if present.

The arrest forms part of a wider dispute over a 0.16-acre parcel of land near Asabaham Junction, which was lawfully allocated to Enock Nana Akuamoah by the Domeabra stool in 2024 for block production.

When Sergeant Tetteh was insisting that the land in issue forms part of the complainant’s land, the Domeabra stool, through their lawyer, presented to the investigator a court writ of summons between the stool and the complainant, which should have stopped further investigation and allowed the court to decide on the matter, but to no avail.

The investigator also failed to visit the site to ascertain the actual fact but rather kept on arresting people on behalf of the complainant.

The land, however, has become the subject of a fierce battle involving one Sunny, said to be a rival block producer, and his associates, including the notorious landguard Kofai.

Residents and the Domeabra stool lawyer accuse Sgt. Tetteh of siding with Sunny to intimidate rightful occupants through unlawful arrests and threats.

On three separate occasions between August and September 2025, Enock and others were detained for alleged trespassing, despite the fact that the case is before a competent court of jurisdiction.

Even if the land is being contested, the police have no business enforcing ownership in a civil land matter, the victim told reporters, accusing Sgt. Tetteh of abuse of office, interference with judicial processes, and human rights violations.

The repeated arrests of Enock which included an overnight detention twice at the Tuba Toll Booth Police Station, have not only disrupted his block factory operations but also affected his family’s livelihood.

His wife’s clinic, based in their residence at Kasoa, has lost patients due to rumours allegedly sparked by the police raid, resulting in financial losses and reputational damage.

Community members say Sunny frequently uses the police to intimidate rivals, with Police officers like Sgt. Abraham Tetteh, etc. allegedly offering him cover. Despite the case docket being closed on 2nd September 2025—acknowledging that the land is a court matter—arrests have continued.

It is alleged that on the instructions of Sgt Abraham Tetteh, Kofai led some officers and went to the home of a traditional ruler, destroyed the security cameras. The chief wasn’t around then, but they forced his wife to call him on the phone. What they took the wife and her children through that dawn cannot be put in writing.

The Domeabra stool has condemned the actions, insisting that only the courts can determine rightful ownership of the land.

They have called on Inspector General of Police (IGP)Christian Tetteh Yohuno to intervene immediately and rein in Sgt. Tetteh.

“This is not only about land—it is about the rule of law,” a source close to the stool stressed. “If police officers embolden landguards and disregard the courts, then no one in this country is safe.”

All efforts made by this paper to get in touch with Sgt Tetteh to get his side of the story proved futile because he hanged up on the journalist who was trying to contact him.

We know we have Police stations all over in the Weija division but why is it that this Sunny and Kofai always use police officers outside the jurisdiction, a resident laments.

These police officers who come from outside the jurisdiction are the cause of all the land problem within the Ga South Municipality