16 Dead After Ambulance Collides with Passenger Bus on Kumasi-Sunyani Road

Sixteen passengers were killed on Tuesday when a commercial bus and an ambulance collided head-on at Potrikrom on the Kumasi-Sunyani highway in the Ashanti Region, in one of the deadliest single road crashes recorded in Ghana so far in 2026.

The Ford Transit bus, with registration GT 6576-19, was travelling from Kumasi toward Drobo when it collided with the ambulance, registration GV 527-23, near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South East District. All 16 passengers on board the Ford Transit died in the crash. The ambulance was reportedly transporting a pregnant woman from Drobo to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi at the time. The condition of the pregnant woman and other ambulance occupants has not been confirmed.

The ambulance is reported to belong to St. Mary’s Catholic Hospital in Drobo. Eyewitnesses said the ambulance was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the collision occurred, though authorities have not yet verified that account. Both vehicles were left extensively damaged by the force of the impact.

Eyewitness Kwabena Stephen described the scene as horrifying, saying the severity of the collision was such that some victims had to be recovered in pieces. Police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) managed traffic at the scene and transported the bodies to nearby mortuaries.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Mankranso Hospital mortuary pending identification and autopsy. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene confirmed the crash and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. Police have opened a formal investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

The Potrikrom community, located along one of Ghana’s busiest inter-regional corridors, has been left in mourning, with residents calling for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations on the stretch.