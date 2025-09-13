110 Students Benefit from “Nandan Bia” Scholarship in Yendi

One hundred and ten tertiary students from the Yendi Constituency have received financial support under a newly launched educational initiative dubbed the “Nandan Bia Educational Scholarship Program.”

The scheme, officially unveiled by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, is aimed at easing the financial burden of brilliant but needy students across the constituency.

The launch ceremony brought together respected traditional leaders including the Kuga Naa, Nyoligu Lana, and Bunbong Lana.

Also present were the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, the Municipal Director of Education, representatives from the disability community, as well as the constituency party chairman and his executives.

Speaking at the event, the MP described the scholarship program as an investment in the future of the constituency, emphasizing that education remains the surest pathway to development.

He assured that no student’s dream should be cut short due to financial difficulties.

Community leaders and parents present commended the initiative, noting that it would go a long way to uplift the educational standards in Yendi and create opportunities for young people to pursue higher learning.

The program, named “Nandan Bia,” which translates as “Children of Nandan,” is expected to be an annual intervention to support more students in subsequent years.