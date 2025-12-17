11-year-old prodigy Sasha Kekeli Afianu wins 2025 National Junior Speller Championship

In a breathtaking finale that redefined the phrase “age is just a number”, 11-year-old Sasha Kekeli Afianu has emerged as the supreme champion of the 2025 National Junior Speller.

The Basic 6 prodigy from Aggrey Memorial International School stunned the nation by outspelling a field of older, more experienced contestants to claim the ultimate title in the Basics 5–9 category.

The high-stakes showdown, which aired on JoyPrime on Sunday, December 10, was the culmination of an intense journey featuring over 100 brilliant young minds representing every one of Ghana’s 16 regions.

The Winning Moment: “P-T-E-R-O-S-A-U-R-I-A-N”

The atmosphere at the grand finale was electric, but the tension reached a breaking point during the final ‘Championship Word’ round.

Facing off against students in Basics 7, 8, and 9 (JHS 1, 2, and 3), Sasha remained a beacon of calm until the very end.

When the pronouncer uttered the final challenge—‘pterosaurian’, a word referring to the prehistoric order of flying reptiles—Sasha didn’t flinch.

With precision and poise, she articulated every letter: P-T-E-R-O-S-A-U-R-I-A-N.

As the bell signalled her correctness, the young champion was instantly overcome with emotion, breaking down into uncontrollable tears of joy as her family, coaches, friends and schoolmates rushed the stage.

A David vs. Goliath Triumph

Sasha’s victory is being hailed as one of the most remarkable in the competition’s history.

As a Basic 6 pupil, she was technically at the younger end of her category (Basics 5–9), meaning she had to overcome “academic giants” who were three to four years her senior.

The contest drew participants from the farthest reaches of the country, with spellers travelling from all 16 regions to the capital.

Despite the geographical and age diversity, Sasha’s mastery of phonetics, word origins, and linguistic rules proved insurmountable.

The Champion’s Reward Package

For her extraordinary feat, Sasha walked away with a life-changing prize package valued at tens of thousands of Ghana Cedis:

Prize Item Details Cash Prize GH₵ 10,000 International Travel A one-week return trip to China, sponsored by Homii Tablet Technology A Homii Smart 8 Pro tablet Accolades Gold Medal, Official Citation, and the coveted 2025 Championship Trophy

Beyond the Dictionary: A Multitalented Star

When she isn’t memorising complex Latin and Greek roots, Sasha is a vibrant member of the Afro Star Kids Academy, where she spends her leisure time mastering dance routines.

This balance of academic discipline and creative expression is credited by her mentors at Aggrey Memorial for her “ice-cold” composure under the bright lights of national television.

Her win has sparked celebrations across the Greater Accra region and serves as a powerful testament to the Born Heroes Foundation’s mission to improve literacy and language mastery among Ghanaian youth.

Mr. Sylvester Dra-Zonyrah, a teacher at Aggrey Memorial International School and coach for Sasha, was full of praise for his protégé.

“Kekeli is a free-spirited person, and despite the fact that she is academically inclined, she does not take her studies for granted. She is always focused on tasks she sets for herself and wants to see a positive result at the end,” he remarked.

“So, I was not surprised at her determination, resilience, and commitment when I introduced the national junior speller competition to her. Throughout the preparation for every stage of the competition, she studied hard and always attended rehearsals and coaching. I believe that with God, her hard work paid off in the end. On the day she won, she shed tears on stage, and I knew they were tears of joy, knowing that her hard work had finally paid off. I am so proud to call her ‘my student’, and every parent would love to have a child like her.”

Sasha’s mother, Magdalene Setordjie, was full of praise for her daughter.

“We are grateful to God. It’s not been easy. Super proud of my daughter and pray for greater achievements. The sky is the limit. We thank the sponsors, and I urge all parents to take interest in their ward’s education as well as extracurricular activities.”

National Junior Speller Competition

This year’s championship not only spotlighted individual brilliance but also broader educational trends in Ghana. With literacy rates climbing to 82% among youth per recent UNESCO data, events like the National Junior Speller foster critical thinking and confidence.

Victor Osei Nkansah, the CEO of the National Junior Speller, explained that the National Junior Speller competition was initiated to build the confidence of children, inspired by similar systems abroad to sharpen the brains of young people.

“I was in a school, and they told me that you see a huge difference between those who participate and those who don’t. They (the Junior Speller kids) are very confident and vocal, and they go to their teachers to ask questions often. So that is our vision: to see a confident Ghanaian child. A child who is not timid but curious and wants to do more. By God’s grace, we are doing this small, small”.

He said this year’s contest featured over 20,000 across the country, with every child having an opportunity to participate.

He explained that before you become a champion, you need to know about 15,000 words and the technicalities associated with the pronunciation and origin of words.

He applauded participants and encouraged them to aim for higher heights as they rise through the education system to rise to the top.

The Born Heroes Foundation, organisers of the programme, hope to expand the competition across Africa in the coming years.